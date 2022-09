Betfair Sprint Cup

15:30 Haydock, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Art Power (Tim Easterby/ David Allan)

Fourth and fifth in the last two runnings of this race. Shaped as if retaining all his ability when three-and-a-quarter-lengths fourth to Kinross in City of York Stakes (7f, good to firm) on reappearance and should be spot on now. Return to six furlongs could also help.

2. Brad The Brief (Hugo Palmer/ Cieren Fallon)

Talented sprinter who has upped his game since joining this trainer, winning C&D conditions event on reappearance in May and following up in Group 2 Greenland at the Curragh two weeks later. Absence since no real concern given he has a good record when fresh.

3. Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan/ Andrea Atzeni)

Hit a real purple patch during the second half of last season, second in Nunthorpe at York before going one better in this race. Warmed up for his defence with another placed effort in the Nunthorpe 15 days ago. Bold bid would come as no surprise.

4. Great Ambassador (Ed Walker/ Pat Cosgrave)

One of the most progressive sprinters of last season. Has yet to really have things go his way this time round, first home on his side in the Stewards' Cup on penultimate start then racing apart from first two when close third in Newmarket listed latest.

5. Khaadem (Charlie Hills/ Kieran Shoemark)

Looked a Group 1 sprinter early in his career and right back on track of late, dominant winner of the Palace House in April before following up in Group 2 King George Stakes. Just behind the reopposing Emaraaty Ana when fourth in Nunthorpe latest.

6. Kinross (Ralph Beckett/ Frankie Dettori)

Back at the top of his game when a convincing winner of City of York (7f, good to firm) a fortnight ago. Certainly not short of speed but his very best form has come at seven furlongs.

7. Minzaal (Owen Burrows/ Jim Crowley)

Lightly-raced four-year-old who had a few of today's rivals behind when back to winning ways in a strong renewal of the Group 3 Hackwood at Newbury in July. Bettered that when three-quarters-of-a-length second to subsequent Nunthorpe winner Highfield Princess in Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. Big player.

8. Naval Crown (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Recorded a career best when winning Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot (6f, good to firm) in June. Close to that form when second in July Cup at Newmarket and possibly just stretched by an extended six furlongs when behind Minzaal and Rohaan in Prix Maurice de Gheest. Has to be high on the shortlist.

9. Rohaan (David Evans/ Hollie Doyle)

Back to form with a bang when landing a second successive win in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot. Fine effort when splitting Minzaal and Naval Crown in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and the City Of York last time simply wasn't run to suit his hold-up style (likely still in form).

10. Castle Star (Fozzy Stack, Ireland/ Ronan Whelan)

Smart form at two, notably runner-up in Middle Park on final start. Off 10 months, shaped as if needing run when below-form fifth in Curragh Group 2 on reappearance. Off another seven weeks since. Something to prove at present.

11. Dubawi Legend (Hugo Palmer/ Ross Coakley)

Well suited by the drop to six furlongs when third to Minzaal and Go Bears Go in Hackwood at Newbury in July. Not quite so good in Ireland next time but back on track with German Group 3 success last weekend.

12. Flaming Rib (Hugo Palmer/ Ben Curtis)

Five wins at two, including a listed race, and even better form this term, following Chester conditions event success with excellent runner-up efforts in Sandy Lane over C&D and Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Given a break since a lesser run in July. One of three runners for his local stable.

13. Go Bears Go (David Loughnane/ Sean Levey)

Behind Flaming Rib in Sandy Lane and Commonwealth Cup but has got his career back on track since, finishing second to Minzaal in Hackwood (Dubawi Legend and Rohaan behind) before making all in Curragh Group 3 last month. Cheekpieces worn in Ireland are retained.

14. Harry Three (Clive Cox/ Adam Kirby)

Most progressive when comfortably landing traditionally strong three-year-old handicaps at Newmarket and York at the start of the summer. Took the step up to listed company in his stride at Deauville in July but winning run came to a halt when only tenth in Prix Maurice de Gheest back there since.

15. Chil Chil (Andrew Balding/ Hayley Turner)

Third in this 12 months ago but has yet to fire this season, her latest third in a Pontefract fillies' listed event no real step back in the right direction. Tongue tied first time. Hard to fancy on this year's form.

16. Umm Kulthum (Richard Fahey/ Barry McHugh)

Smart filly (won Newmarket listed on reappearance) but her limitations have been exposed in stronger races since and it's hard to see her playing a prominent role here.

17. Hala Hala Athmani (Kevin Ryan/ Paul Mulrennan)

Half-sister to connections' 2019 winner of this Hello Youmzain. Possesses lots of ability herself but she went backwards from a good reappearance run in Commonwealth Cup when last of 12 in a York Group 3 in July. Yard has a good recent record in this but she'd still be a surprise winner.