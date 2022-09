Owen Burrows' Minzaal is this year's market leader to win the Betfair Sprint Cup at 4.03/1, in what looks to be a top quality renewal with 17 heading to post.

The four-year-old, who has had Jim Crowley on board for nine of his ten rides, comes into the race after a hard fought victory in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, before finishing second over at Deauville.

No. 7 (7) Minzaal (Ire) Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 114

Naval Crown may have something to say about Minzaal's chances, who is currently second in the market to prevail at 5.04/1. Charlie Appleby's horse finished behind Minzaal at Deauville last time out by over a length but with William Buick in the saddle, there's every chance those places could be reversed.

No. 8 (5) Naval Crown Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 118

Away from the head of the market, Tim Easterby's Art Power has received plenty of support, and is currently 9.08/1 to cause a slight upset.

Having endured a successful campaign last year, the five-year-old returned to the track last month after a 308 day absence, finishing fourth of nine in the City of York Stakes. Certain Betfair punters clearly believe he was in need of the first time out performance to blow away a few cobwebs, setting him up perfectly the the Sprint Cup.

No. 1 (1) Art Power (Ire) Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 114

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: "It's another top quality renewal and, in keeping with all the G1 sprints in the UK this season, with 17 runners, it's been very well supported by owners and trainers, which is great to see."

"Minzaal and Naval Crown have been vying for favouritism but punters preference is just for Minzaal at the top of the market now and he is 3/1 from 9/2."

"At bigger prices, Rohaan and Art Power have both been attracting support. They are now 8/1 from 9/1 and 8/1 from 12/1 respectively."

The Betfair Sprint Cup - Sponsors Odds: 3/1 Minzaal, 4/1 Naval Crown, 6/1 Emaraaty Ana, 7/1 Kinross, , 8/1 Rohaan, 8/1 Art Power, 14/1 Brad The Brief, 14/1 Go Bears Go, 20/1 Castle Star, 20/1 Flaming Rib, 25/1 Khaadem, 25/1 Dubawi Legend, 33/1 Great Ambassador, 33/1 Harry Three, 40/1 Chil Chil, 66/1 Umm Kulthum, 100/1 Hala Hala Athmani, 100/1 Ventura Diamond

*EW 4P