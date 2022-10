Betfair podcasts preview, analysis tips for...

Racing...Only Bettor - NAPs Are Back

The National Hunt season starts here for the Racing... Only Bettor crew and it's a reset of the naps table. 8 live ITV races and Joe Dadancer is a popular pick in the Wetherby opener. TC is, once again, on weather watch, while Kev has a strong fancy in the 2.05pm at Ascot.

Football...Only Bettor - Good Ebening From Villa Del Emery

Off the back of yet another podcast Bet Builder win, Kevin Hatchard, Mark O'Haire, Mark Stinchcombe and Jake Osgathorpe take you through all the best bets and insight in all of Saturday's Premier League games and beyond. Kev bangs his Nkunku drum once again and Mark is back with another instalment of Scot Watch™.

NFL...Only Bettor - Old People Are Bad At Football

Brady, Rodgers, Wilson and Matt Ryan are all up for debates this week as the NFL...Only bettor crew discuss the old timers currently struggling in the NFL. Then we've got games to preview as the last of the London games takes place and Sunday sees some tight looking match ups.

Cricket...Only Bettor - Is it giantkilling time at the T20 World Cup?

On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann preview five games in the Super 12s and ask: will there be an upset? There's a 40.039/1 wager, the treble klazon and the Best Bets as they preview Afghanistan v New Zealand, SA v Bangladesh, India v Netherlands, Pakistan v Zimbabwe and Australia v England.