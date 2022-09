Racing...Only Bettor - Cut Out Kev

This week's Racing Only Bettor sees the team going through 9 live races over two days. The 'Cambridgeshire' meeting, at Newmarket, is the main focus on Friday and Saturday and TC has some strong fancies, while Dan is Meditating on his nap.

'Car Park' Kev was at it again and his laptop cut out before we could get a word on the Curragh, but he liked Lakota Seven in the 'Beresford' and Hellsing in the 'Goffs Million'.

Football Only Bettor - Patrice Evra special

The international break sees the Football...Only Bettor crew enjoy a well deserved rest. In place of our usual pod, Betfair ambassador Patrice Evra sits down with Sam Rosbottom to discuss Manchester Utd's up and down season so far, his time at Utd and with the French team.

NFL Only Bettor - That's not a meme

The NFL season is only in week three but for some teams the alarm bells are already starting to ring with the Colts, Titan, Bengal and Browns all in desperate need of a win.

Kieran O'Connor, John Balfe and Mike Carlson are here to run through all the headlines from week 2 and give their selections for week three with 6 games covered in detail!

Cricket Only Bettor - Feast of T20 wagers

Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann have all the best betting wisdom for the denouement of the Caribbean Premier League plus enough advice, angles and bets to keep you satisfied for the T20 series between Pakistan and England and India v Australia.

Don't miss a 109/1 treble klaxon and best bets from the team.

Weighed-In - I'd rather watch the Racing League

The team review the weekend action and discuss Baaeed ducking the Arc for a Champion Stakes bid. Sean Leavy failed test, York squeezing in a fixture which clashes with the Ayr Gold Cup in 2023, and what's happened to the 'Everyone's Turf' campaign?