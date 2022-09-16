The Ayr Gold Cup is the centre piece of nine live races on ITV this Saturday and, on this week's episode, Tony Calvin thinks he's found one in the big race. Brendan Duke, standing in for Kevin Blake, also has a big fancy in the race and they go head-to head when nominating them as their respective naps. Vanessa's eyes will be both pinned and peeled on the outcome.
The gang return to recap on an entertaining week of European football, and it's previews galore with all the best betting angles on The Premier League, Championship, La Liga... and there's even a tasty little League Two nap thrown in for good measure!
It was a dramatic week one in the NFL with the reigning Super Bowl Champions and runner ups both losing. The Chiefs stated an intent on getting back to the Super Bowl, the Titans and Dallas flopped while kickers stole all the headlines. The NFL...Only Bettor team run through what it all means for week two and beyond with plenty of games covered in 45 mins!
On this week's Cricket... Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann preview Tallawahs v Kings & Trinbago v Guyana in the CPL plus best ways to play the tournament. There's brilliant analysis on India v Australia and Pakistan v England in T20s, a special treble wager and the Best Bets.
It's a sombre mood as Vanessa and the team pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen and discuss her lifelong commitment to, and love of, Horse Racing.
In our weekend review the team cover Irish Champions Weekend with victories for, Luxembourg, Highfield Princess, Tahiyra and Kyprios among others.
Plus, TC takes the St Leger form to task and Kevin highlights a potential next target for Al Riffa.
