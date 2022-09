Racing Only Bettor - It's All About The Damina

TC is back following his holiday and it's straight into the G1 action for the podcast team with the Betfair Sprint Cup taking centre stage on a Saturday with nine live races on ITV.

Football Only Bettor - The Norse god of goals

The Premier League and Golden Boot were certainly not decided during the midweek games but the chasing pack must have felt a shudder as Haaland & City marched on. The podcast team led by Kevin Hatchard are here to look ahead to all the Saturday action, including the Merseyside Derby.

Cricket Only Bettor - Caribbean Premier League betting guide

On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann have the ultimate guide to the Caribbean Premier League. Strategies for tournament outright, pitch reports and top bat data. Every team is analysed with possible XIs and the guys pick the top four and the tournament winner.

NFL Only Bettor - 2022/23 season preview

Betfair's Kieran O'Connor is joined by John Balfe and Mike Carlson to fully dissect the 2022/23 NFL season. The team run through every division, conference and on to the Super Bowl winner. We also look at some outsiders who could make a playoff run and some likely trends for the season.

Weighed In - Under Brendan's orders

Vanessa Ryle is joined by Kevin Blake and Brendan Duke to take you through all the weekend action and the stories making the headlines. Kev napped Fairy Cross on Saturday and, in light of the performance of his Racing League team, Brendan thinks he could have a new job with the boys in blue.