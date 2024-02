Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the Betfair Hurdle

Betfair Hurdle

15:15 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Luccia (Nicky Henderson/ David Bass)

Course-and-distance winner who resumed winning ways in a handicap hurdle at Ascot seven weeks ago. All out there but she remains with relatively few miles on the clock so can go well again.

2. Spirit d'Aunou (Gary Moore/ Caoilin Quinn (3))

Very progressive sort who made it five wins in his last six starts when scoring over two miles on heavy ground at Sandown last time. Raised 10 lb but that latest form has been boosted and there's almost certainly more to come.

3. Faivoir (Dan Skelton/ Miss Heidi Palin (7))

Talented type who capitalised on much-reduced mark when landing the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last March. Beat only one in a handicap hurdle won by Luccia at Ascot seven weeks ago but he's in the mix if back on his A-game.

4. Knickerbockerglory (Dan Skelton/ Tristan Durrell (3))

Was impressive when making a winning reappearance at Ascot in November. Possibly found the race coming too soon at Cheltenham two weeks ago, so he could bounce back for his top yard.

5. Lookaway (Neil King/ Jack Quinlan)

Likeable sort who is progressing well over hurdles, completing a hat-trick in a Cheltenham Grade 2 in October and posting an excellent second in the Challow Hurdle over two and a half miles last time. Player returned to handicap company.

No. 5 Lookaway (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 137

6. Under Control (Nicky Henderson/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)

Course-and-distance winner who resumed from a wind op with a good second to Ashroe Diamond in the Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle at Doncaster two weeks ago. Must enter calculations back in handicaps.

7. Tellherthename (NON-RUNNER)

8. Brentford Hope (Harry Derham/ Paul O'Brien)

Bordering on smart on the Flat and easily bagged a third success over hurdles for his current yard in a handicap over this course and distance in November. Posted another good effort when third here last time so he's well in the mix with cheekpieces added.

9. Iberico Lord (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Has made giant strides since undergoing wind surgery, landing the Greatwood at Cheltenham on his return. Was unsuited by the way the race developed when seventh to stablemate Luccia in a handicap at seven weeks ago and he remains with potential.

10. Ocastle des Mottes (Willie Mullins/ Daryl Jacob)

Much improved once sent handicapping for Gabriel Leenders in France and bagged a two-and-a-quarter-mile handicap at Auteuil when last seen out in June. Starts out now for a top yard with more to offer. Most interesting.

No. 10 Ocastle Des Mottes (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 133

11. Doddiethegreat (Nicky Henderson/ James Bowen)

Made light of a two-year absence when extending his unbeaten record under Rules to four in a two-mile conditions race at Ascot in November. Good second to Go Dante in a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in December so he ought to be in the shake-up.

12. Aurigny Mill (Victor Dartnall/ Alan Johns)

Arrives on a hat-trick after taking two-mile handicaps at Wincanton and Kempton this winter. Up another 9 lb but he's not taken lightly in his current mood.

13. Kamsinas (Fergal O'Brien/ Jack Hogan (3))

Made an impressive start over hurdles when landing a novice at Worcester in October and added to that in a Grade 2 at Haydock the following month. Only sixth in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day but is the sort to bounce back now handicapping.

14. Altobelli (Harry Fry/ Jonathan Burke)

Won a bumper and maiden/novice hurdles on his first three starts last term and has taken his form up a level by finishing placed in a couple of two-mile handicap hurdles at Ascot this winter, including when behind Luccia last time. One for the shortlist.

No. 14 Altobelli (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 132

15. L'Eau du Sud (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Useful hurdler in France and made a positive start in handicaps for this yard last season, finishing third at Kempton over Christmas and then filling the same position in the Morebattle at Kelso in March. Was pulled up in the Greatwood on his return from nine months off and first start since wind surgery at Cheltenham so needs to bounce back.

16. Go Dante (Olly Murphy/ Sean Bowen)

Lightly raced seven-year-old who built on reappearance promise when taking a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in December by one and a quarter lengths from Doddiethegreat. Can make his presence felt.

17. Norman Fletcher (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Is going the right way over hurdles and followed up his victory at Market Rasen with a game success at Aintree. Good second under a double penalty in novice at Haydock last time and not to be underestimated on his handicap bow.

18. Jilaijone (David Pipe/ Jack Tudor)

Ran poorly at Sandown last time but had been in good form prior to that, finishing third in a two-mile handicap at Ascot off this mark on his penultimate start. Capable of bouncing back.

19. Our Champ (Chris Gordon/ Freddie Gordon (5))

Looked firmly on the up when winning two-mile handicaps at Plumpton and Cheltenham on his first two outings for Chris Gordon. Was only a fair third at Kempton last time but is handily weighted if a wind op and application of a tongue tied sparks improvement.

No. 19 Our Champ (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 42 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Freddie Gordon

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 124

20. Moveit Like Minnie (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Finn Lambert (5))

Posted significant improvement when winning two-mile handicaps at Ludlow and Huntingdon and was a solid fourth to Luccia in a handicap at Ascot seven weeks ago. Can give another good account off an unchanged mark.

21. Alvaniy (Willie Mullins/ Bryony Frost)

Placed on both starts in bumpers for Paul Gammell and got off the mark in a two-mile maiden hurdle at Galway in September. Has twice failed to build on it since and was a distant sixth in a Wetherby handicap last time, but is in excellent hands and remains with potential.

22. Yorksea (Gary Moore/ Niall Houlihan)

Finished a fine fourth in this contest 12 months ago but has refused to race on his last two starts, including when tried in a visor at Kempton last time. One to leave alone.

23. Ito Ditto (Nicky Martin/ Harry Cobden)

Has returned much improved and made it two from three this season when landing a two-mile novice hurdle at Chepstow in December. Was well on top at the finish there so he's much respected back in handicap company.

No. 23 Ito Ditto (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 36 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 121

24. Donnacha (Nigel Hawke/ James Davies)

Is going the right way over hurdles and resumed winning ways in a handicap hurdle at Warwick four weeks ago. Enters calculations despite having a career-high mark to overcome.

25. Onlyamatteroftime (Willie Mullins/ Bryan Hayes)

Bumper winner for Niall Madden but he has run out twice since, including on his debut for his current yard at Cheltenham. Not discredited when sixth to Luccia in a handicap hurdle at Ascot seven weeks ago but needs to build on it now.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

Plenty with chances but progressive ex-French winner OCASTLE DES MOTTES rates a most interesting recruit for the all-conquering Willie Mullins' yard and looks the way to go. Nicky Henderson saddles four and his lightly-raced Iberico Lord could prove the pick and emerge as the chief threat to the selection ahead of the likeable Lookaway and improving Spirit d'Aunou. Our Champ and Brentford Hope need factoring into this typically ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle too.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Ocastle des Mottes

2. Iberico Lord

3. Lookaway