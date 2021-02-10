To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Betfair Hurdle: Cadzand challenging Metier for market leader

Metier
Metier is looking to make it four wins in a row

With the Betfair Hurdle set to take place on Saturday, Nathan Joyes looks at where the money is going, and who is likely to head the market before the off.

"Outside of the top two in the betting Shakem Up’arry is popular and is 14/1 from 16/1."

Barry Orr, Betfair spokesman.

Metier currently heads the Betfair Hurdle market at 5/1, after notching up three impressive wins on the spin after over a year away from the track.

Sean Bowen has formed an excellent partnership with Metier, who has been a revelation over hurdles since switching trainers from Andrew Slattery to Harry Fry.

Wind surgery prior to this season has clearly helped the five-year-old, who has won his last three races by almost 30 lengths, most recently waltzing 12 lengths clear of Shakem Up'Arry at Sandown over the two-mile trip.

Despite his 100% win record over hurdles, there has been continued support for Metier's runner up to reverse that form this weekend. Shakem Up'Harry was a long way clear of the rest of field on that occasion and they are plenty who believe he can get much closer to the winner on Saturday.

He cantered clear at Fontwell when odds-on on his debut appearance this season, before finding 2m3f slightly beyond him at Haydock, although it was announced after the race that he had lost his right hind shoe.

Closer to the top of the market, Dan Skelton's Cadzand certainly caught the eye at Kempton last time out. The six-year-old drew over three lengths clear of Paul Nicholls' Christopher Wood in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, a horse which comfortably won the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh last weekend.

Despite his dominance this season, Metier hasn't shortened in the market, with others preferred to cause what would be classed as a minor upset.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: "Metier remains favourite but Cadzand, who's win in Kempton has been franked since by the runner-up, has been backed from 10/1 into 6/1 and remains very strong in the market."

"Outside of the top two in the betting Shakem Up'arry is popular and is 14/1 from 16/1."

GET UP TO £50 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM WITH OUR SUPERB OFFER

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Newbury 13th Feb (Betfair Hurdle)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cadzand
Metier
Soaring Glory
Mister Coffey
Edwardstone
Faivoir
Fifty Ball
Shakem Up'arry
Buzz
Milkwood
On To Victory
Guard Your Dreams
Thyme White
Wild Max
Mack The Man
Sky Pirate
For Pleasure
Friend Or Foe
Oakley
Highway One O Two
Annual Invictus
Lightly Squeeze
Ballinsker
Night Edition
Dans Le Vent
Glory And Fortune
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles