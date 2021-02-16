Betfair Hurdle: Cadzand and Soaring Glory dominate the market

Due to the treacherous weather conditions, we've had to wait another week for the Betfair Hurdle, in which we have seen plenty of movement in the market.

Metier was the original favourite to land the prize but after his withdrawal, it is now Cadzand who heads the market, despite being well supported to topple Metier last weekend.

It is now Soaring Glory who is the one applying pressure onto the favourite, who will be having his first run since December when finishing third of six in the Supreme Novices' Trials Hurdle at Ascot.

Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old has a mixed profile since winning a Novice Hurdle at Chepstow back n October. He was turned over at 5/6 next time out at Newbury by Nicky Henderson's Dusart, before falling two out at Wetherby at 1/8 when he looked to have the race at his mercy.

There's plenty of potential in Soaring Glory and with the Supreme still the end goal, many believe Jonjo O'Neill's horse is overdue a victory and Saturday could well be his day.

But he will have to be at the top of his game to beat Cadzand, a very highly regarded horse. Skelton's six-year-old easily brushed aside Cristopher Wood in a Handicap Hurdle at Kempton in December, who went on to comfortably land the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh last month.

Away from the top of the market, Nigel Twiston-Davies has won this race twice in the past four years. He will bring Guard Your Dreams to Newbury, currently priced at 14/1.

The five-year-old is on a hat-trick after winning at Bangor and Sandown, both on rather heavy ground, indicating the softer the better for him at the weekend, if he is to be a threat to either Cadzand or Soaring Glory.

Paul Nicholls, who won the race last year with Pic D'Orhy, will try his hand with three entries this time round. Harry Cobden rides Thyme White, Angus Cheleda is with Wild Max and Bryony Frost is aboard Friend Or Foe - all currently outsiders in the market.

With no previous course winners in the field, the Betfair Hurdle should be wide open. But with both Cadzand and Soaring Glory continuing to be well supported, the market suggests any other outcome will be a shock.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: "The abdication of long time ante-post favourite, Metier, means that Cadzand now heads the market at 9/2, with Soring Glory next in the betting at 11/2."

"Such is the competitiveness of the race that they are the only two runners currently quoted in single figures. It's 10/1 bar the two."