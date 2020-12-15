Betfair Exchange Trophy: Buzz 4/1 favourite to win at Ascot on Saturday

Buzz is the 5.04/1 favourite to win the Betfair Exchange Trophy this Saturday after 22 runners were declared for the race on Monday. The Nicky Henderson-trained six-year-old recorded an impressive seven-length victory over the course and distance on November 20.

Since the race was first run at Ascot in 2001, no horse has defied top weight in the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle.

Champion trainer Henderson is the most successful handler in the race with four wins. The master of Seven Barrows has also left in Time Flies By, who could make his handicap debut for owner JP McManus.

Dan Skelton has landed the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle on two occasions in his relatively short training career, most recently in 2018 with Mohaayed. Skelton's two remaining entries are led by Third Time Lucki, another potential handicap debutant who finished second in a G2 novice contest at Cheltenham last month.

Benson 9.08/1 (Dr Richard Newland) has received support after capturing a Listed handicap hurdle at Sandown Park on December 5. That was his third success on the bounce following wins in novice company at Hereford.

Milkwood 11.5 was badly hampered late on in a Listed handicap at Newbury on November 28, an incident that looked to cost him the race as he rallied strongly to only be beaten two lengths at the line.

Prior to that, the progressive six-year-old had run twice at Ffos Las in October, landing an intermediate hurdle in good style before finishing fourth behind Sceau Royal in the Welsh Champion Hurdle limited handicap.

Trainer Neil Mulholland said: "Milkwood is in great form and whilst I need to speak to the owner, I think the Betfair Exchange Trophy is the plan.

"He was massively unlucky at Newbury last time. He was badly hampered but was still able to run on really strongly, and hopefully there is plenty more improvement to come.

"He handles soft ground, as he showed when winning at Ffos Las earlier in the season, and this race should suit him well.

"There are not that many races for him to go for, so I imagine the plan for the rest of this season would be this race, then the Betfair Hurdle and onto the County Hurdle."

Last year's winner Not So Sleepy is 23.022/1 and, if successful, would become the first multiple winner of the race at Ascot.

Nicholls' runner attracts antepost support

The Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle is one of the few major races to have eluded Paul Nicholls. The Ditcheat handler has three contenders going forward, including Malaya 16.015/1 and Sir Psycho 44.043/1.

Malaya was tipped this morning by Tony Calvin in his ante-post column on the race.

Peter Fahey's Belfast Banter could aim to become the third Irish-trained winner, following the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Cause Of Causes (2012) and Bayan (2014). Belfast Banter was successful over hurdles at Galway on his penultimate outing in October.

Other notable contenders include Jonjo O'Neill's Arrivederci 17.5, who fell when holding every chance at Haydock Park recently, plus the Alan King-trained pair of Harambe 20.019/1 and Isolate 20.019/1.