Best Saturday Racing Previews: Tips and insight from our experts

Flat racing action at Newmarket
Group 1 racing returns to Newmarket this Saturday
Guineas weekend is here and we've got Betfair Ambassadors Ryan Moore and Kevin Blake, top tipster Tony Calvin and more to give you their expert views on a great day of racing at Newmarket on Saturday...

Ryan Moore on the 2000 Guineas

The 2000 Guineas is the biggest race of the weekend so where better to start with jockey Ryan Moore who tells us he's hopeful of a big run from his ride Arizona.

Ryan says: "It is Pinatubo's to lose, but there are a lot of us in there pitching against him, and my colt comes here in good order by all accounts, and sure to be suited by the conditions."

Ryan Moore smile 1280.jpg

Ryan Moore's Saturday Preview

Next our man goes in-depth to tell us about the form and chances of all eight of his rides on Saturday.

Ryan says: "I was just touched off on Encore D'Or - my ride in today's 13:15 - in a match on the July course last season. He hasn't won for a while but he has come down in the weights accordingly, and a mark of 95 is workable if he is at his best."

Tony Calvin's Saturday racing tips

Since the return of UK racing betting.betfair's top tipster Tony Calvin has been in great form, tipping up good price winners during the week including Berlin Tango, advised at [17.0], who was followed home by Tony's other tip in the race, the 40/1 runner-up Pyledriver.

Our man doesn't have a strong view in the feature race of the day, the 2000 Guineas, but he does have two recommended bets for you to consider, one at Newmarket and a big-price each-way selection at Newcastle.

Kevin Blake's racecourse guide to Newmarket

Writer and broadcaster Kevin Blake is on hand to tee up the action and provide his guide to the historic course.

Kevin says: "Newmarket has been known as the headquarters of British horse racing for well over 300 years, but with so much top-class action packed into a four-day meeting starting June 4, it is sure to be the focus of the racing world."

Timeform's 2000 Guineas runner-by-runner guide

The exceptional Pinatubo is the strong odds-on favourite to win Saturday's first Classic of the season but he'll have to be at his best to see off his 14 rivals. Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide with the three horses below featuring heavily.

Unbeaten in 6 starts at 2, producing an outstanding performance when thumping Arizona by 9 lengths in National Stakes. Saw off that same rival in Dewhurst here in October and can't oppose.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs William Buick 1.37
15/09/19 Curragh 1/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs William Buick 1.32
30/07/19 Goodwood 1/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 1lbs James Doyle 2.58
22/06/19 Ascot Chesham Stakes 1/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 4.4
31/05/19 Epsom Downs 1/6 Flat 6f 3y Good 9st 5lbs James Doyle 2.12
10/05/19 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 5lbs James Doyle 4.48

Improving colt who went down narrowly in Royal Lodge over C&D before running out an impressive winner of 1m Vertem Futurity on AW at Newcastle in November. Likely to go well.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
01/11/19 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 1m 5y Std/slow 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 9.01
28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Royal Lodge 2/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 2.37
31/08/19 Sandown Park 2/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 20.65
25/07/19 Sandown Park 1/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 11

Coventry winner at Royal Ascot. Found out at Group 1 level subsequently but his 2-length second to Pinatubo in Dewhurst here shows he's high-class. Yard seeking remarkable 11th win in the race.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
01/11/19 Santa Anita 5/14 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 3.7
12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 2/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs Seamie Heffernan 31.77
15/09/19 Curragh 3/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.5
18/08/19 Deauville 4/8 Flat 5f 212y Soft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore -
18/06/19 Ascot Coventry Stakes 1/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 3.16
26/05/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 1.55
06/05/19 Curragh 2/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 4.6

Free Bet Streak: Who will be the last tipster standing?

To mark the launch of Betfair's exciting new Exchange free bet offer, we asked some of the finest minds in racing to see if they can go on a winning streak, starting with tips for Newmarket on Saturday.

Check out Betfair's video guide to Newmarket, in association with Timeform...

Newm 6th Jun (1m Grp1)

Saturday 6 June, 3.35pm

Back Lay
Pinatubo
Kameko
Arizona
Kinross
Wichita
Military March
Al Suhail
Mums Tipple
Kenzai Warrior
Royal Dornoch
Starcat
Juan Elcano
Cepheus
New World Tapestry
Persuasion
