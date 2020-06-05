Best Saturday Racing Previews: Tips and insight from our experts

Ryan Moore on the 2000 Guineas

The 2000 Guineas is the biggest race of the weekend so where better to start with jockey Ryan Moore who tells us he's hopeful of a big run from his ride Arizona.

Ryan says: "It is Pinatubo's to lose, but there are a lot of us in there pitching against him, and my colt comes here in good order by all accounts, and sure to be suited by the conditions."

Ryan Moore's Saturday Preview

Next our man goes in-depth to tell us about the form and chances of all eight of his rides on Saturday.

Ryan says: "I was just touched off on Encore D'Or - my ride in today's 13:15 - in a match on the July course last season. He hasn't won for a while but he has come down in the weights accordingly, and a mark of 95 is workable if he is at his best."

Tony Calvin's Saturday racing tips

Since the return of UK racing betting.betfair's top tipster Tony Calvin has been in great form, tipping up good price winners during the week including Berlin Tango, advised at [17.0], who was followed home by Tony's other tip in the race, the 40/1 runner-up Pyledriver.

Our man doesn't have a strong view in the feature race of the day, the 2000 Guineas, but he does have two recommended bets for you to consider, one at Newmarket and a big-price each-way selection at Newcastle.

Kevin Blake's racecourse guide to Newmarket

Writer and broadcaster Kevin Blake is on hand to tee up the action and provide his guide to the historic course.

Kevin says: "Newmarket has been known as the headquarters of British horse racing for well over 300 years, but with so much top-class action packed into a four-day meeting starting June 4, it is sure to be the focus of the racing world."

Timeform's 2000 Guineas runner-by-runner guide

The exceptional Pinatubo is the strong odds-on favourite to win Saturday's first Classic of the season but he'll have to be at his best to see off his 14 rivals. Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide with the three horses below featuring heavily.

No. 12 (7) Pinatubo (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.84 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 111111-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs William Buick 1.37 15/09/19 Curragh 1/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs William Buick 1.32 30/07/19 Goodwood 1/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 1lbs James Doyle 2.58 22/06/19 Ascot Chesham Stakes 1/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs James Doyle 4.4 31/05/19 Epsom Downs 1/6 Flat 6f 3y Good 9st 5lbs James Doyle 2.12 10/05/19 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 6f 20y Std 9st 5lbs James Doyle 4.48

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/11/19 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 1m 5y Std/slow 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 9.01 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Royal Lodge 2/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 2.37 31/08/19 Sandown Park 2/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 20.65 25/07/19 Sandown Park 1/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 11

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/11/19 Santa Anita 5/14 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 3.7 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 2/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs Seamie Heffernan 31.77 15/09/19 Curragh 3/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.5 18/08/19 Deauville 4/8 Flat 5f 212y Soft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore - 18/06/19 Ascot Coventry Stakes 1/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 3.16 26/05/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 1.55 06/05/19 Curragh 2/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 4.6

