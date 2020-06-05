Best Saturday Racing Previews: Tips and insight from our experts

- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Ryan Moore on the 2000 Guineas
The 2000 Guineas is the biggest race of the weekend so where better to start with jockey Ryan Moore who tells us he's hopeful of a big run from his ride Arizona.
Ryan says: "It is Pinatubo's to lose, but there are a lot of us in there pitching against him, and my colt comes here in good order by all accounts, and sure to be suited by the conditions."
Next our man goes in-depth to tell us about the form and chances of all eight of his rides on Saturday.
Ryan says: "I was just touched off on Encore D'Or - my ride in today's 13:15 - in a match on the July course last season. He hasn't won for a while but he has come down in the weights accordingly, and a mark of 95 is workable if he is at his best."
Tony Calvin's Saturday racing tips
Our man doesn't have a strong view in the feature race of the day, the 2000 Guineas, but he does have two recommended bets for you to consider, one at Newmarket and a big-price each-way selection at Newcastle.
Kevin Blake's racecourse guide to Newmarket
Writer and broadcaster Kevin Blake is on hand to tee up the action and provide his guide to the historic course.
Kevin says: "Newmarket has been known as the headquarters of British horse racing for well over 300 years, but with so much top-class action packed into a four-day meeting starting June 4, it is sure to be the focus of the racing world."
Timeform's 2000 Guineas runner-by-runner guide
The exceptional Pinatubo is the strong odds-on favourite to win Saturday's first Classic of the season but he'll have to be at his best to see off his 14 rivals. Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide with the three horses below featuring heavily.
- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Improving colt who went down narrowly in Royal Lodge over C&D before running out an impressive winner of 1m Vertem Futurity on AW at Newcastle in November. Likely to go well.
Unbeaten in 6 starts at 2, producing an outstanding performance when thumping Arizona by 9 lengths in National Stakes. Saw off that same rival in Dewhurst here in October and can't oppose.