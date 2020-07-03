US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Rockette to power home

Race 3 19:24 Belmont Park - Frank's Rockette

Frank's Rockette should go close in this interesting Grade 3.

This filly beat a field of $100k optional claimers in great style at Churchill Downs in May.

She made most of the running, and drew right away in the closing stages to win with complete authority. Last year she finished second in both the Grade 1 Spinaway and Frizette.

No. 1 (1) Frank's Rockette (Usa) Trainer: William I. Mott, USA

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/04/20 Oaklawn Park 2/9 Flat 6f Slow 8st 7lbs Martin Garcia - 06/10/19 Belmont Park 2/7 Flat 1m Fast 8st 8lbs John R. Velazquez - 01/09/19 Saratoga 2/7 Flat 7f Fast 8st 8lbs Julien R. Leparoux - 04/08/19 Saratoga 2/8 Flat 6f 110y Fast 8st 8lbs Julien R. Leparoux -

This is rock solid form, and should be more than good enough to take this. She was been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and will be surprised if she is beaten. Anything around [2.0] will do.

Vekoma for Met Mile glory

Race 9 22:47 Belmont Park - Vekoma

Vekoma is my idea of the winner of this historic Grade 1.

This smart colt won the Grade 1 Carter over this course last month. He took the lead in the straight, and pulled clear to win in great style. This was a superb effort from this likeable individual. He has come back a much stronger four-year-old, and has been handled beautifully by trainer George Weaver.

No. 2 (2) Vekoma (Usa) Trainer: George Weaver, USA

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Belmont Park 1/8 Flat 7f Slow 8st 8lbs Javier Castellano - 04/05/19 Churchill Downs 12/19 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 0lbs Javier Castellano - 06/04/19 Keeneland 1/14 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 11lbs Javier Castellano - 02/03/19 Gulfstream Park 3/11 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco - 04/11/18 Aqueduct 1/6 Flat 1m Fast 8st 4lbs Manuel Franco -

This looks like a tough renewal with the likes of McKinzie and Code of Honor in the race, but feel he is up to the task. At present he is trading at [3.45] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.

Tacitus to deliver

Race 11 23:51 Belmont Park - Tacitus

Tacitus should get his head in front in this Grade 2 over 10 furlongs on the main track.

This talented individual has not won since taking the Grade 1 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct last spring. He contested all the major three-year-old races last season, including the Kentucky Derby where he finished fourth.

No. 1 (1) Tacitus (Usa) Trainer: William I. Mott, USA

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/05/20 Oaklawn Park 4/13 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 9lbs John R. Velazquez - 29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 5/14 Flat 1m 209y Fast 9st 0lbs Jose Lezcano - 28/09/19 Belmont Park 3/5 Flat 1m 2f Fast B 8st 10lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 24/08/19 Saratoga 2/12 Flat 1m 2f Fast B 9st 0lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 27/07/19 Saratoga 2/6 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 10lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 08/06/19 Belmont Park 2/10 Flat 1m 4f Fast 9st 0lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 04/05/19 Churchill Downs 3/19 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 0lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 06/04/19 Aqueduct 1/11 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 11lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 09/03/19 Tampa Bay 1/11 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 5lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 10/11/18 Aqueduct 1/7 Flat 1m Std 8st 7lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 04/10/18 Belmont Park 4/8 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 7lbs Jose L. Ortiz -

He has frustrated trainer Bill Mott, but this represents an excellent opportunity for him to get back on the winning thread. At present he is trading at [2.58] which is about right.