- Trainer: William I. Mott, USA
- Jockey: John R. Velazquez
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros returns with three selections from the outstanding card at Belmont Park...
"He has come back a much stronger four-year-old, and has been handled beautifully by trainer George Weaver"
Rockette to power home
Race 3 19:24 Belmont Park - Frank's Rockette
Frank's Rockette should go close in this interesting Grade 3.
This filly beat a field of $100k optional claimers in great style at Churchill Downs in May.
She made most of the running, and drew right away in the closing stages to win with complete authority. Last year she finished second in both the Grade 1 Spinaway and Frizette.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/04/20
|Oaklawn Park
|2/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 7lbs
|Martin Garcia
|-
|06/10/19
|Belmont Park
|2/7
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
|01/09/19
|Saratoga
|2/7
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|Julien R. Leparoux
|-
|04/08/19
|Saratoga
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|Julien R. Leparoux
|-
This is rock solid form, and should be more than good enough to take this. She was been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and will be surprised if she is beaten. Anything around [2.0] will do.
Vekoma for Met Mile glory
Race 9 22:47 Belmont Park - Vekoma
Vekoma is my idea of the winner of this historic Grade 1.
This smart colt won the Grade 1 Carter over this course last month. He took the lead in the straight, and pulled clear to win in great style. This was a superb effort from this likeable individual. He has come back a much stronger four-year-old, and has been handled beautifully by trainer George Weaver.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Belmont Park
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 8lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|04/05/19
|Churchill Downs
|12/19
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|06/04/19
|Keeneland
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|02/03/19
|Gulfstream Park
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|04/11/18
|Aqueduct
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 4lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
This looks like a tough renewal with the likes of McKinzie and Code of Honor in the race, but feel he is up to the task. At present he is trading at [3.45] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.
Tacitus to deliver
Race 11 23:51 Belmont Park - Tacitus
Tacitus should get his head in front in this Grade 2 over 10 furlongs on the main track.
This talented individual has not won since taking the Grade 1 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct last spring. He contested all the major three-year-old races last season, including the Kentucky Derby where he finished fourth.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/05/20
|Oaklawn Park
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 9lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
|29/02/20
|King Abdulaziz
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 209y
|Fast
|9st 0lbs
|Jose Lezcano
|-
|28/09/19
|Belmont Park
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Fast
|B
|8st 10lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|24/08/19
|Saratoga
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Fast
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|27/07/19
|Saratoga
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|08/06/19
|Belmont Park
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Fast
|9st 0lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|04/05/19
|Churchill Downs
|3/19
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|06/04/19
|Aqueduct
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|09/03/19
|Tampa Bay
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 5lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|10/11/18
|Aqueduct
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|8st 7lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|04/10/18
|Belmont Park
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 7lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
He has frustrated trainer Bill Mott, but this represents an excellent opportunity for him to get back on the winning thread. At present he is trading at [2.58] which is about right.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +44.63
This week so far....
Staked: 9.0
Returned: 10.98
Recommended bets
Belmont (US) 4th Jul (R3 7f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 4 July, 7.24pm
|Back
|Lay
|Franks Rockette
|Up In Smoke
|Reagans Edge
|Center Aisle
|Miss Peppina
Belmont (US) 4th Jul (R9 1m Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 4 July, 10.47pm
|Back
|Lay
|Network Effect
|Vekoma
|Mckinzie
|Hog Creek Hustle
|Code Of Honor
|Endorsed
|Mr Freeze
|Warriors Charge
Belmont (US) 4th Jul (R11 1m Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 4 July, 11.51pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tacitus
|Parsimony
|Forewarned
|Mr. Buff
|Joevia
|Sir Winston
|Just Whistle
|Moretti