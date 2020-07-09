US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Jewel to sparkle

Race 6 20:59 Belmont Park - Jewel of Arabia

Jewel of Arabia looks like the horse to beat in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing a close second against similar last month. She put in a determined challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. The slightly longer trip should benefit her, and a big run is expected. Her work tab is solid, and trainer Christophe Clement is having a good meeting with a 19% strike rate. Anything around her Morning Line of [3.0] will do.

Tiny Magoo a big chance

Race 10 23:08 Belmont Park - Tiny Magoo

I am going to take a chance with Tiny Magoo in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf.

This filly created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second in a similar event on the main track in February. She ran on really well in the closing stages, and was gaining on the winner close home. Her pedigree suggests she will be even better on the turf. He work tab is respectable and should be ready to do herself justice on her second start. I think she is open to a great deal of improvement, and recommend backing her at BSP as she should be a nice price.