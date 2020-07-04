To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

More Like It Belmont
Today's best bet More Like It runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros fired in three winners from Belmont Park yesterday, including his best bet Vekoma who won the Met Mile.Nick returns to the New York track with two more selections...

"He was not beaten all that far, and probably would have made the frame with a clear passage"

Back More Like It Race 10 at BSP in the 23:08 at Belmont Park

Stone Tornado to blow rivals away

Race 7 21:32 Belmont Park - Stone Tornado

Stone Tornado is an interesting runner in this competitive $62.5k claimer on the Widener Turf.

This filly ran well on US debut when finishing a close third against similar last month. She was caught in a speed duel, and paid the price when weakening near the line. Last September she finished an excellent second in a Group 3 in Italy, which reads well in the context of this race. I think the stretch out to the mile distance will suit, and could be the controlling speed. Trainer Chad Brown is having a stellar meeting with a 24% strike rate. Hopefully this filly can add to his tally. She should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

More Like It to upset



Race 10 23:08 Belmont Park - More Like It

I am going to take a chance with More like It in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This gelding finished sixth in a similar event last month. He met interference in the straight, and had to be steadied well inside the final furlong. He was not beaten all that far, and probably would have made the frame with a clear passage. This was a decent effort in the circumstances, and is entitled to move forward. Jose Ortiz rides back for the connections, which is a positive sign. Hopefully he will have better luck in running ,and recommend backing him at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +49.14

This week so far....

Staked: 12.0
Returned: 18.49

Recommended bets

Back Stone Tornado Race 7 at [4.0] in the 21:32 at Belmont Park
Back More Like It Race 10 at BSP in the 23:08 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Belmont (US) 5th Jul (R7 1m Allw Claim)

Sunday 5 July, 9.32pm

Belmont (US) 5th Jul (R10 6f Mdn)

Sunday 5 July, 11.08pm

Nick Shiambouros,

