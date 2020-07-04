US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Stone Tornado to blow rivals away

Race 7 21:32 Belmont Park - Stone Tornado

Stone Tornado is an interesting runner in this competitive $62.5k claimer on the Widener Turf.

This filly ran well on US debut when finishing a close third against similar last month. She was caught in a speed duel, and paid the price when weakening near the line. Last September she finished an excellent second in a Group 3 in Italy, which reads well in the context of this race. I think the stretch out to the mile distance will suit, and could be the controlling speed. Trainer Chad Brown is having a stellar meeting with a 24% strike rate. Hopefully this filly can add to his tally. She should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

More Like It to upset



Race 10 23:08 Belmont Park - More Like It

I am going to take a chance with More like It in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This gelding finished sixth in a similar event last month. He met interference in the straight, and had to be steadied well inside the final furlong. He was not beaten all that far, and probably would have made the frame with a clear passage. This was a decent effort in the circumstances, and is entitled to move forward. Jose Ortiz rides back for the connections, which is a positive sign. Hopefully he will have better luck in running ,and recommend backing him at BSP.