US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Lady to blossom

Race 7 21:32 Belmont Park - Magnolia's Lady

I am going to take a chance with Magnolia's Lady in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the Widener turf.

This filly created a favourable impression on debut when finishing fourth against similar last month. She was slowly away, but made a powerful move on the home turn and finished the race willingly. This effort was full of promise, and should know a lot more today. She looks like the improver in the race, and trainer Linda Rice has engaged the services of top jockey John Velazquez. Rice has had a quiet start to the meeting, but has a 27% strike rate on second time starters. Anything around her Morning Line of [4.5] is advised.

Dalika a real gem

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Dalika

Dalika should prove difficult to beat in this State bred Stakes race on the inner turf.

This well related filly was most impressive when winning a $62.5 optional claimer at Churchill Downs in May. She put in a strong run at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win going away. This was her first attempt at sprinting, and passed the test with flying colours. This is tougher, but has been placed in Grade 2 company over further. There is plenty of pace in the race, and should be flying at the finish. At present she is trading at [3.2] on the exchange, but advise backing her at BSP.