US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Magnolia's Lady Belmont Park
Today's best bet Magnolia's Lady runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his selection Creed won at Belmont Park. Nick returns to the NY track with two strong fancies...

"This is tougher, but has been placed in Grade 2 company over further"

Back Magnolia’s Lady Race 7 at [4.5] in the 21:32 at Belmont Park

Lady to blossom

Race 7 21:32 Belmont Park - Magnolia's Lady

I am going to take a chance with Magnolia's Lady in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the Widener turf.

This filly created a favourable impression on debut when finishing fourth against similar last month. She was slowly away, but made a powerful move on the home turn and finished the race willingly. This effort was full of promise, and should know a lot more today. She looks like the improver in the race, and trainer Linda Rice has engaged the services of top jockey John Velazquez. Rice has had a quiet start to the meeting, but has a 27% strike rate on second time starters. Anything around her Morning Line of [4.5] is advised.

Dalika a real gem

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Dalika

Dalika should prove difficult to beat in this State bred Stakes race on the inner turf.

This well related filly was most impressive when winning a $62.5 optional claimer at Churchill Downs in May. She put in a strong run at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win going away. This was her first attempt at sprinting, and passed the test with flying colours. This is tougher, but has been placed in Grade 2 company over further. There is plenty of pace in the race, and should be flying at the finish. At present she is trading at [3.2] on the exchange, but advise backing her at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +46.63

This week so far....

Staked: 7.0
Returned: 10.98

Recommended bets

Back Magnolia’s Lady Race 7 at [4.5] in the 21:32 at Belmont Park
Back Dalika Race 9 at BSP in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Belmont (US) 3rd Jul (R7 6f Mdn)

Friday 3 July, 9.32pm

Bet slip

Belmont (US) 3rd Jul (R9 6f Stks)

Friday 3 July, 10.36pm

Nick Shiambouros,

