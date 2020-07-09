US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Allure Fortune to grab the cash

Race 4 19:55 Belmont Park - Allure Fortune

Allure Fortune will appreciate the ease in grade in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This nicely bred filly finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly and finished well beaten. She attracted heavy support, but the writing was on the wall a long way out. I think she is worth another chance, and the aggressive drop in class along with the added blinkers is a positive move. Junior Alvarado rides back for connections, and hopefully will have a better outcome this time. At present she is trading at [4.1] on the exchange which is about right.

Come Storming to roar home

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Come Storming

Come Storming is the logical choice in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf course.

Last month she finished a close third in a $75k maiden claimer. She took the lead in the straight, but was collared close home by the game winner. On her previous start at Gulfstream Park she was narrowly beaten in a Maiden Special Weight. Trainer Thomas Bush drops her in class, and should be rewarded with a victory. She has the form in the book to take this, and should be backed at around her Morning Line of [3.0].