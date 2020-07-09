To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Allure Fortune Belmont Park
Today's best bet Allure Fortune runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Thursday meeting at Belmont Park...

"I think she is worth another chance, and the aggressive drop in class along with the added blinkers is a positive move"

Back Allure Fortune Race 4 at [4.1] in the 19:55 at Belmont Park

Allure Fortune to grab the cash

Race 4 19:55 Belmont Park - Allure Fortune

Allure Fortune will appreciate the ease in grade in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This nicely bred filly finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly and finished well beaten. She attracted heavy support, but the writing was on the wall a long way out. I think she is worth another chance, and the aggressive drop in class along with the added blinkers is a positive move. Junior Alvarado rides back for connections, and hopefully will have a better outcome this time. At present she is trading at [4.1] on the exchange which is about right.

Come Storming to roar home

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Come Storming

Come Storming is the logical choice in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf course.

Last month she finished a close third in a $75k maiden claimer. She took the lead in the straight, but was collared close home by the game winner. On her previous start at Gulfstream Park she was narrowly beaten in a Maiden Special Weight. Trainer Thomas Bush drops her in class, and should be rewarded with a victory. She has the form in the book to take this, and should be backed at around her Morning Line of [3.0].

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +46:64

This week so far....

Staked: 4.0
Returned: 3.5

Recommended bets

Back Allure Fortune Race 4 at [4.1] in the 19:55 at Belmont Park
Back Come Storming Race 9 at [3.0] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Nick Shiambouros,

