US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Saratoga Treasure Belmont Park
Today's best bet Saratoga Treasure runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when his best and only selection Saratoga Love won at Belmont Park. Nick returns to the New York track with two strong fancies...

" The return to State bred company will suit her down to the ground, and I am expecting a big effort"

Back Saratoga Treasure Race 8 at [3.7] in the 22:04 at Belmont Park

Star to shine again

Race 1 16:15 Belmont Park - Star of the West

Star of the West should prove difficult to beat in this $40k non winners of two races on the main track.

This colt put in a much improved effort when beating a field of $20k maiden claimers over this course earlier this month. He made most of the running, and pulled clear in the straight to win with plenty in hand. This was his first start for trainer Rudy Rodriquez, who excels with horses off the claim. This is tougher, but I think he has a lot more to offer. Top jockey Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment, and boasts an impressive 30% strike rate at the meeting. He is without doubt the best rider in the country right now. He should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.

Saratoga a real Treasure

Race 8 22:04 Belmont Park - Saratoga Treasure

Saratoga Treasure is my idea of the winner of this fascinating State bred Stakes race.

This consistent mare finished down the field behind the smart Newspaperofrecord in a Grade 3 over this course earlier this month. She was never in contention, and finished well beaten. This run is best forgotten as she was in too deep. She won a Stakes race at the end of last year, which reads well in the context of this race. The return to State bred company will suit her down to the ground, and I am expecting a big effort. Anything around [3.7] on the exchange will do.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44:94

This week so far....

Staked: 7.0
Returned: 8.8

If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Bet slip

Close

Nick Shiambouros,

