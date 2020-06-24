US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

I Love Saratoga

Race 5 20:27 Belmont Park - Saratoga Love

Saratoga Love should open her account in this State bred $40k maiden claimer on the inner turf course.

This filly was not disgraced when finishing down the field in a Maiden Special Weight earlier this month. She had a chance turning for home, but faded when the pace lifted. She ran as if she needed the run, and should strip fitter today. Trainer Christophe Clement drops her in class, and an improved effort is expected. Clement boasts an impressive 29% strike rate with runners dropping from Maiden Special Weight to maiden claiming. Anything around her Morning Line of 3/1 will do.

Casino the real deal

Race 8 22:04 Belmont Park - Casino Grande

Casino Grande should go close in this Stakes race named after the great Easy Goer.

This colt is unbeaten in two starts this year. On his latest start at Gulfstream Park he was most impressive when disposing of a field of $75k optional claimers. He made a strong three wide move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to score decisively. This likeable individual is improving with racing, and can give Calumet Farm a homebred Stakes winner. He should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.