US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Hotsy Totsy Belmont Park
Today's best bet Hotsy Totsy runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Firenze Fire won. Nick returns to Belmont Park with two more selections...

"I think she is sitting on a big effort ,and should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange"

Back Hotsy Totsy Race 3 at [4.0] in the 19:23 at Belmont Park

Hotsy Totsy to deliver US win

Race 3 19:23 Belmont Park - Hotsy Totsy

This looks like the perfect opportunity for Hotsy Totsy to get her first US victory on the Widener turf.

Last year this talented filly finished a closing third in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. She made up a great deal of ground in the closing stages, and was not beaten all that far. Since shipping to America she has raced twice. On her latest start at Gulfstream Park in May, she was narrowly beaten in a $25k optional claimer. Trainer Christophe Clement has exercised a great deal of patience with her, and would have benefited enormously from that recent run. I think she is sitting on a big effort ,and should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

No danger with Risky Mischief

Race 8 22:04 Belmont Park - Risky Mischief

Risky Mischief should make her presence felt in this State bred Stakes race.

This well related daughter of Into Mischief finished sixth in the Grade 1 Spinaway at Saratoga last September. She made a three wide move on the turn, but was found wanting when the pace lifted. This was a decent effort in the circumstances. She came in to this race on the back of an impressive maiden win, and was clearly not up to Grade 1 company. As previously stated trainer Jeremiah Englehart is getting some nice horses these days, and this likeable filly is no exception. She will appreciate the ease in grade, and is currently trading at a generous [5.0] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +44:63

This week so far....

Staked: 10.0
Returned: 11.49

Recommended bets

Back Hotsy Totsy Race 3 at [4.0] in the 19:23 at Belmont Park
Back Risky Mischief Race 8 at [5.0] in the 22:04 at Belmont Park


If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet

Bet slip

Close

Nick Shiambouros,

