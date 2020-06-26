US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Go Dancing

Race 7 21:32 Belmont Park - Come Dancing

Come Dancing looks like the horse to beat in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track.

This smart mare finished down the field in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park in April. She was forwardly placed in the early stages, but weakened quickly when popped the question. This was her first race in five months, and ran as if she needed it.

No. 5 (5) Come Dancing (Usa) Trainer: Carlos F. Martin, USA

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 18/04/20 Oaklawn Park 12/14 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 8lbs Florent Geroux - 02/11/19 Santa Anita 6/9 Flat 7f Fast 8st 12lbs Javier Castellano 3.31 22/09/19 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 6f 110y Fast 8st 13lbs Javier Castellano - 24/08/19 Saratoga 1/5 Flat 7f Fast 8st 10lbs Javier Castellano - 08/06/19 Belmont Park 2/5 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 5lbs Manuel Franco - 05/05/19 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 1m Slow 8st 9lbs Manuel Franco - 05/04/19 Aqueduct 1/7 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Manuel Franco - 01/12/18 Aqueduct 2/6 Flat 1m Fast 8st 5lbs John R. Velazquez - 06/10/18 Belmont Park 5/8 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 09/09/18 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 1m 110y Slow 8st 10lbs John R. Velazquez - 01/08/18 Saratoga 4/8 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 25/07/18 Saratoga 1/6 Flat 6f Std 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 15/01/18 Aqueduct 10/10 Flat 7f Fast 8st 5lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 14/12/17 Aqueduct 1/8 Flat 6f Fast 8st 7lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 06/11/16 Aqueduct 1/10 Flat 6f 110y Fast 8st 8lbs John R. Velazquez -

She has some outstanding form in the book, notably when winning the Grade 1 Ballerina over this course last year. Her work tab has been stellar, posting two bullet works in the space of a week. I think she will bounce back to form, and should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

Firenze to Fire

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Firenze Fire

I am going to side with Firenze Fire in this Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented five-year-old was a no show behind the brilliant Vekoma in the Grade 1 Carter Handicap. He was floated five wide on the turn, and weakened quickly when the pace lifted. He contested most of the Grade 1 sprints last year, and came within a whisker of overhauling Imperial Hint in the Vosburgh.

No. 8 (8) Firenze Fire (Usa) Trainer: Kelly J. Breen, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Belmont Park 4/8 Flat 7f Slow 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco - 15/02/20 Laurel Park 1/7 Flat 7f Fast 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 02/11/19 Santa Anita 5/8 Flat 6f Fast 9st 0lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr 17.5 28/09/19 Belmont Park 2/4 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 24/08/19 Saratoga 2/6 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 27/07/19 Saratoga 4/6 Flat 6f Fast 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 08/06/19 Belmont Park 5/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 7lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 11/05/19 Belmont Park 1/6 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 31/03/19 Tampa Bay 3/6 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Antonio A. Gallardo - 03/11/18 Churchill Downs 4/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr 7.94 22/09/18 Parx 1/8 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 25/08/18 Saratoga 3/9 Flat 7f Fast 8st 9lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 07/07/18 Belmont Park 1/7 Flat 1m Fast 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 05/05/18 Churchill Downs 11/20 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 0lbs Paco Lopez - 07/04/18 Aqueduct 4/9 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 11lbs Manuel Franco - 10/03/18 Aqueduct 4/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 11lbs Manuel Franco - 03/02/18 Aqueduct 2/5 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 10lbs Trevor McCarthy - 13/01/18 Aqueduct 1/6 Flat 1m Slow 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco - 04/11/17 Del Mar 7/12 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 07/10/17 Belmont Park 1/12 Flat 1m Fast 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 04/09/17 Saratoga 4/8 Flat 7f Std 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -

He has loads of talent, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close. Regular rider Irad Ortiz takes over from Manny Franco, and I am expecting a big effort. At present he is trading at [3.55] on the exchange, but BSP is recommended.