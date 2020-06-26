To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Firenze Fire Belmont Park
Today's best bet Firenze Fire runs at Belmont Park
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the outstanding Belmont Park card...

"He has loads of talent, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close"

Back Firenze Fire Race 9 at BSP in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

Go Dancing

Race 7 21:32 Belmont Park - Come Dancing

Come Dancing looks like the horse to beat in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track.

This smart mare finished down the field in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park in April. She was forwardly placed in the early stages, but weakened quickly when popped the question. This was her first race in five months, and ran as if she needed it.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
18/04/20 Oaklawn Park 12/14 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 8lbs Florent Geroux -
02/11/19 Santa Anita 6/9 Flat 7f Fast 8st 12lbs Javier Castellano 3.31
22/09/19 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 6f 110y Fast 8st 13lbs Javier Castellano -
24/08/19 Saratoga 1/5 Flat 7f Fast 8st 10lbs Javier Castellano -
08/06/19 Belmont Park 2/5 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 5lbs Manuel Franco -
05/05/19 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 1m Slow 8st 9lbs Manuel Franco -
05/04/19 Aqueduct 1/7 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Manuel Franco -
01/12/18 Aqueduct 2/6 Flat 1m Fast 8st 5lbs John R. Velazquez -
06/10/18 Belmont Park 5/8 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
09/09/18 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 1m 110y Slow 8st 10lbs John R. Velazquez -
01/08/18 Saratoga 4/8 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
25/07/18 Saratoga 1/6 Flat 6f Std 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
15/01/18 Aqueduct 10/10 Flat 7f Fast 8st 5lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
14/12/17 Aqueduct 1/8 Flat 6f Fast 8st 7lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
06/11/16 Aqueduct 1/10 Flat 6f 110y Fast 8st 8lbs John R. Velazquez -

She has some outstanding form in the book, notably when winning the Grade 1 Ballerina over this course last year. Her work tab has been stellar, posting two bullet works in the space of a week. I think she will bounce back to form, and should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.

Firenze to Fire

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Firenze Fire

I am going to side with Firenze Fire in this Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented five-year-old was a no show behind the brilliant Vekoma in the Grade 1 Carter Handicap. He was floated five wide on the turn, and weakened quickly when the pace lifted. He contested most of the Grade 1 sprints last year, and came within a whisker of overhauling Imperial Hint in the Vosburgh.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/06/20 Belmont Park 4/8 Flat 7f Slow 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -
15/02/20 Laurel Park 1/7 Flat 7f Fast 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
02/11/19 Santa Anita 5/8 Flat 6f Fast 9st 0lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr 17.5
28/09/19 Belmont Park 2/4 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
24/08/19 Saratoga 2/6 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
27/07/19 Saratoga 4/6 Flat 6f Fast 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
08/06/19 Belmont Park 5/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 7lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
11/05/19 Belmont Park 1/6 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
31/03/19 Tampa Bay 3/6 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Antonio A. Gallardo -
03/11/18 Churchill Downs 4/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr 7.94
22/09/18 Parx 1/8 Flat 6f Fast 8st 12lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
25/08/18 Saratoga 3/9 Flat 7f Fast 8st 9lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
07/07/18 Belmont Park 1/7 Flat 1m Fast 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
05/05/18 Churchill Downs 11/20 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 0lbs Paco Lopez -
07/04/18 Aqueduct 4/9 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 11lbs Manuel Franco -
10/03/18 Aqueduct 4/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 11lbs Manuel Franco -
03/02/18 Aqueduct 2/5 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 10lbs Trevor McCarthy -
13/01/18 Aqueduct 1/6 Flat 1m Slow 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -
04/11/17 Del Mar 7/12 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
07/10/17 Belmont Park 1/12 Flat 1m Fast 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
04/09/17 Saratoga 4/8 Flat 7f Std 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -

He has loads of talent, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close. Regular rider Irad Ortiz takes over from Manny Franco, and I am expecting a big effort. At present he is trading at [3.55] on the exchange, but BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +43:94

This week so far....

Staked: 8.0
Returned: 8.8

Recommended bets

Back Come Dancing Race 7 at [3.0] in the 21:32 at Belmont Park
Back Firenze Fire Race 9 at BSP in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

Belmont (US) 27th Jun (R7 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 9.32pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royal Charlotte
Mother Mother
Chalon
Jakarta
Come Dancing
Victim Of Love
Pacific Gale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 27th Jun (R9 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 10.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Diamond King
Midnightcharly
Wicked Trick
Wait For It
Yorkton
Stan The Man
Promises Fulfilled
Firenze Fire
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles