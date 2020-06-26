- Trainer: Carlos F. Martin, USA
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Age: 6
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the outstanding Belmont Park card...
"He has loads of talent, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close"
Back Firenze Fire Race 9 at BSP in the 22:36 at Belmont Park
Go Dancing
Race 7 21:32 Belmont Park - Come Dancing
Come Dancing looks like the horse to beat in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track.
This smart mare finished down the field in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park in April. She was forwardly placed in the early stages, but weakened quickly when popped the question. This was her first race in five months, and ran as if she needed it.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/04/20
|Oaklawn Park
|12/14
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|Florent Geroux
|-
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|6/9
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Javier Castellano
|3.31
|22/09/19
|Belmont Park
|1/5
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Fast
|8st 13lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|24/08/19
|Saratoga
|1/5
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|08/06/19
|Belmont Park
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 5lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|05/05/19
|Belmont Park
|1/5
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|8st 9lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|05/04/19
|Aqueduct
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 6lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|01/12/18
|Aqueduct
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 5lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
|06/10/18
|Belmont Park
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|09/09/18
|Belmont Park
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
|01/08/18
|Saratoga
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 6lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|25/07/18
|Saratoga
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|8st 10lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|15/01/18
|Aqueduct
|10/10
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 5lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|14/12/17
|Aqueduct
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|8st 7lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|06/11/16
|Aqueduct
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
She has some outstanding form in the book, notably when winning the Grade 1 Ballerina over this course last year. Her work tab has been stellar, posting two bullet works in the space of a week. I think she will bounce back to form, and should be backed at around [3.0] on the exchange.
Firenze to Fire
Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Firenze Fire
I am going to side with Firenze Fire in this Grade 2 on the main track.
This talented five-year-old was a no show behind the brilliant Vekoma in the Grade 1 Carter Handicap. He was floated five wide on the turn, and weakened quickly when the pace lifted. He contested most of the Grade 1 sprints last year, and came within a whisker of overhauling Imperial Hint in the Vosburgh.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Belmont Park
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|15/02/20
|Laurel Park
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|5/8
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|9st 0lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|17.5
|28/09/19
|Belmont Park
|2/4
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|24/08/19
|Saratoga
|2/6
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 6lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|27/07/19
|Saratoga
|4/6
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|8st 6lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|08/06/19
|Belmont Park
|5/9
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 7lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|11/05/19
|Belmont Park
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|31/03/19
|Tampa Bay
|3/6
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|-
|03/11/18
|Churchill Downs
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|7.94
|22/09/18
|Parx
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|25/08/18
|Saratoga
|3/9
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 9lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|07/07/18
|Belmont Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|05/05/18
|Churchill Downs
|11/20
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Paco Lopez
|-
|07/04/18
|Aqueduct
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|10/03/18
|Aqueduct
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|03/02/18
|Aqueduct
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Trevor McCarthy
|-
|13/01/18
|Aqueduct
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|04/11/17
|Del Mar
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|07/10/17
|Belmont Park
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|04/09/17
|Saratoga
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Std
|8st 10lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
He has loads of talent, and a reproduction of his best effort would see him go close. Regular rider Irad Ortiz takes over from Manny Franco, and I am expecting a big effort. At present he is trading at [3.55] on the exchange, but BSP is recommended.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +43:94
This week so far....
Staked: 8.0
Returned: 8.8
Recommended bets
Belmont (US) 27th Jun (R7 7f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 27 June, 9.32pm
|Back
|Lay
|Royal Charlotte
|Mother Mother
|Chalon
|Jakarta
|Come Dancing
|Victim Of Love
|Pacific Gale
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Belmont (US) 27th Jun (R9 7f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 27 June, 10.36pm
|Back
|Lay
|Diamond King
|Midnightcharly
|Wicked Trick
|Wait For It
|Yorkton
|Stan The Man
|Promises Fulfilled
|Firenze Fire
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today