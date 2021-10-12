To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Bath Racing Tips: Urban Artist has a big shout back down in class

Racing at Bath
There is a competitive eight-race card at Bath on Wednesday

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Bath on Wednesday.

"Urban Artist has the best form in the book by a wide margin - she is 8 lb of her main danger on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings."

NAP: Urban Artist has plenty of upside

Urban Artist - 16:15 Bath

Urban Artist produced a career best when second in a competitive handicap at Goodwood in July, proving well suited by the emphasis on stamina as she pushed the winner all the way to the line, ultimately losing out by just a neck.

Admittedly, she wasn't in the same form after six weeks off when down the field in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade now back at listed level. Urban Artist has the best form in the book by a wide margin - she is 8 lb of her main danger on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - so this looks an excellent opportunity for her to resume winning ways for Hughie Morrison.

NEXT BEST: Geelong can make it two from two

Geelong - 15:40 Bath

Geelong made the perfect start to his career when winning a novice event at Wolverhampton last month, outstaying the favourite inside the final furlong to land the spoils by over a length in comfortable fashion.

That was probably just an ordinary race, but Geelong remains open to improvement, especially now stepping up to a mile and a quarter. There is certainly plenty of stamina in his pedigree, being by Australia out of a mare who stayed a mile and three quarters. A useful middle-distance prospect for next year, Geelong is fancied to defy a penalty here to maintain his unbeaten record.

EACH-WAY: Ruby Cottage has solid claims

Ruby Cottage - 14:30 Bath

Ruby Cottage is a regular at this track who showed improved form to resume winning ways over the course and distance two weeks ago. She was produced to lead around two furlongs out and then battled well when challenged to get the verdict by nearly two lengths.

This will be tougher from a 5 lb higher mark, but these conditions clearly play to her strengths and she remains relatively unexposed as a three-year-old taking on older horses. She is versatile in terms of going and another bold bid is expected.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Urban Artist @ 4.03/1 in the 16:15 Bath
Next Best - Back Geelong @ 4.03/1 in the 15:40 Bath
Each-Way - Back Ruby Cottage @ 5.04/1 in the 14:30 Bath

Bath 13th Oct (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 13 October, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ruby Cottage
Amathus
Red Alert
Cherish
Were Reunited
Clownsman
Tawaafoq
Handytalk
Portelet Bay
Grey Galleon
The Blue Bower
Blackcastle Storm
Symbol Of Hope
Okaidi
Astrophysics
Christines Angel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Bath 13th Oct (1m2f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 13 October, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Geelong
Al Aabir
City Streak
Nader
Ajs Jallaad
Levitate
Dicktate
Twm Sion
Wholeofthemoon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Bath 13th Oct (1m6f Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 13 October, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Urban Artist
Brunnera
Roseabad
Sea Sylph
Thousand Oaks
Sacred Rhyme
Abstinence
Flower Of Scotland
Vindolanda
Percys Pride
Pennymoor
Goolwa
Single
Propriety
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips