Bath Racing Tips: Urban Artist has a big shout back down in class

NAP: Urban Artist has plenty of upside

Urban Artist - 16:15 Bath

Urban Artist produced a career best when second in a competitive handicap at Goodwood in July, proving well suited by the emphasis on stamina as she pushed the winner all the way to the line, ultimately losing out by just a neck.

Admittedly, she wasn't in the same form after six weeks off when down the field in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade now back at listed level. Urban Artist has the best form in the book by a wide margin - she is 8 lb of her main danger on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - so this looks an excellent opportunity for her to resume winning ways for Hughie Morrison.

No. 4 (5) Urban Artist SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Geelong can make it two from two

Geelong - 15:40 Bath

Geelong made the perfect start to his career when winning a novice event at Wolverhampton last month, outstaying the favourite inside the final furlong to land the spoils by over a length in comfortable fashion.

That was probably just an ordinary race, but Geelong remains open to improvement, especially now stepping up to a mile and a quarter. There is certainly plenty of stamina in his pedigree, being by Australia out of a mare who stayed a mile and three quarters. A useful middle-distance prospect for next year, Geelong is fancied to defy a penalty here to maintain his unbeaten record.

No. 1 (3) Geelong (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Ruby Cottage has solid claims

Ruby Cottage - 14:30 Bath

Ruby Cottage is a regular at this track who showed improved form to resume winning ways over the course and distance two weeks ago. She was produced to lead around two furlongs out and then battled well when challenged to get the verdict by nearly two lengths.

This will be tougher from a 5 lb higher mark, but these conditions clearly play to her strengths and she remains relatively unexposed as a three-year-old taking on older horses. She is versatile in terms of going and another bold bid is expected.