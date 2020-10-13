- Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis
Bath Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Bath on Wednesday...
"...a 5 lb rise may not prove enough to stop her going in again."
Timeform on Precisely
Call My Bluff has improved since being upped to staying trips, relishing the emphasis on stamina to open his account at Goodwood in August, before following up back on the all-weather at Kempton last month, fending off a fellow last-time-out winner with daylight back to the rest. He progressed again under a penalty back on turf at Pontefract last time, landing the hat-trick with ease on his first start beyond two miles. There is every reason to view that form positively and he rates a major player under a 6 lb penalty.
Precisely has improved by a place on each run, finishing third on debut, runner-up on her second outing, and getting off the mark at the third time of asking at this course last month. Making her handicap debut up in trip after just two runs, Precisely left the impression that there was more there if required as she won with a bit to spare, and a 5 lb rise may not prove enough to stop her going in again.
A fairly useful performer on the level, Tomorrow Mystery landed back-to-back hurdle races in May 2019, winning with ease at Kempton and Fontwell. She has been off the track for 16 months but figures on a good mark now returned to the Flat, particularly if, like so many of Paul Nicholls's inmates have been this season, she is ready to roll following her absence.
Smart Stat
TRAISHA - 15:20 Bath
£27.00 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
Recommended bets
Call My Bluff - 15:55 Bath
Precisely - 16:30 Bath
Tomorrow Mystery - 17:00 Bath
