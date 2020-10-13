Bath Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Call My Bluff - 15:55 Bath

Call My Bluff has improved since being upped to staying trips, relishing the emphasis on stamina to open his account at Goodwood in August, before following up back on the all-weather at Kempton last month, fending off a fellow last-time-out winner with daylight back to the rest. He progressed again under a penalty back on turf at Pontefract last time, landing the hat-trick with ease on his first start beyond two miles. There is every reason to view that form positively and he rates a major player under a 6 lb penalty.

No. 5 (12) Call My Bluff (Ire) EXC 2.26 Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 75

Precisely - 16:30 Bath

Precisely has improved by a place on each run, finishing third on debut, runner-up on her second outing, and getting off the mark at the third time of asking at this course last month. Making her handicap debut up in trip after just two runs, Precisely left the impression that there was more there if required as she won with a bit to spare, and a 5 lb rise may not prove enough to stop her going in again.

No. 4 (13) Precisely EXC 2.22 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 67

Tomorrow Mystery - 17:00 Bath

A fairly useful performer on the level, Tomorrow Mystery landed back-to-back hurdle races in May 2019, winning with ease at Kempton and Fontwell. She has been off the track for 16 months but figures on a good mark now returned to the Flat, particularly if, like so many of Paul Nicholls's inmates have been this season, she is ready to roll following her absence.