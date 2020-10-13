To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bath Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Flat action
Timeform provide three bets from Bath on Wednesday

Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Bath on Wednesday...

"...a 5 lb rise may not prove enough to stop her going in again."

Timeform on Precisely

Call My Bluff - 15:55 Bath

Call My Bluff has improved since being upped to staying trips, relishing the emphasis on stamina to open his account at Goodwood in August, before following up back on the all-weather at Kempton last month, fending off a fellow last-time-out winner with daylight back to the rest. He progressed again under a penalty back on turf at Pontefract last time, landing the hat-trick with ease on his first start beyond two miles. There is every reason to view that form positively and he rates a major player under a 6 lb penalty.

Precisely - 16:30 Bath

Precisely has improved by a place on each run, finishing third on debut, runner-up on her second outing, and getting off the mark at the third time of asking at this course last month. Making her handicap debut up in trip after just two runs, Precisely left the impression that there was more there if required as she won with a bit to spare, and a 5 lb rise may not prove enough to stop her going in again.

Tomorrow Mystery - 17:00 Bath

A fairly useful performer on the level, Tomorrow Mystery landed back-to-back hurdle races in May 2019, winning with ease at Kempton and Fontwell. She has been off the track for 16 months but figures on a good mark now returned to the Flat, particularly if, like so many of Paul Nicholls's inmates have been this season, she is ready to roll following her absence.

Smart Stat

TRAISHA - 15:20 Bath
£27.00 - Joseph Patrick O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Recommended bets

Call My Bluff - 15:55 Bath
Precisely - 16:30 Bath
Tomorrow Mystery - 17:00 Bath

Bath 14th Oct (2m1f Hcap)

Wednesday 14 October, 3.55pm

Call My Bluff
Earthly
Single
Tin Fandango
With Pleasure
Norab
Arthalot
Bird For Life
Tigerten
The Detainee
Rydan
Blazon
Quel Destin
Zillion
Social City
Bath 14th Oct (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 14 October, 4.30pm

Keepers Choice
Kew Palace
Precisely
Little Downs
Publicise
Restricted Access
My Lady Claire
Diamond Shower
High Flying Bird
Saucy Encore
Sarahs Verse
Prosili
Knightshayes
Redredrobin
Bath 14th Oct (1m6f Hcap)

Wednesday 14 October, 5.00pm

Berkshire Savvy
Singing The Blues
Dark Heart
Cest No Mour
Cogital
Immortal Beloved
Gentleman At Arms
Ursulina
Tomorrow Mystery
Beltor
