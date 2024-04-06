Bath Racing Tips: Miss Dolly Rocker can make winning return

A Bath Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Bath Nap - 13:58 - Back Miss Dolly Rocker

No. 7 (8) Miss Dolly Rocker SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Morgan Cole

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 78

Miss Dolly Rocker ran well to be placed on her first three starts in handicap company last season and she gained reward for those efforts when getting off the mark at Kempton on her final start of the campaign.

Miss Dolly Rocker, who was dropping back in trip to a mile, travelled fluently, quickened up well to lead approaching the final furlong and readily pulled two and a quarter lengths clear.

A 5 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate how much Miss Dolly Rocker had in hand at Kempton and her relatively unexposed profile is in stark contrast to most of these rivals. She has run well on both previous outings at Bath and showed she handles testing ground when winning a maiden at Nottingham, so she looks to hold solid claims.

Bath Next Best - 16:53 - Back Big Bear Hug

No. 8 (10) Big Bear Hug SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Adam West

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 70

Big Bear Hug shaped really well when runner-up behind the reopposing Destinado at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago and is entitled to strip fitter with that reappearance run under her belt.

Big Bear Hug was no match for Destinado but stuck to her task well to pull six lengths clear of the third and she can have that effort upgraded as, in a race run at a strong gallop on heavy ground, she was the only one of the first five home that wasn't fit from the all-weather.

She still looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights and the cheekpieces she wore when successful at Newmarket last season are reapplied here.