Bath Racing Tips: Miss Dolly Rocker can make winning return

Horse racing at Bath
There's a competitive card at Bath on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Bath on Sunday.

  • A Bath Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Bath Nap - 13:58 - Back Miss Dolly Rocker

    Miss Dolly Rocker ran well to be placed on her first three starts in handicap company last season and she gained reward for those efforts when getting off the mark at Kempton on her final start of the campaign.

    Miss Dolly Rocker, who was dropping back in trip to a mile, travelled fluently, quickened up well to lead approaching the final furlong and readily pulled two and a quarter lengths clear.

    A 5 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate how much Miss Dolly Rocker had in hand at Kempton and her relatively unexposed profile is in stark contrast to most of these rivals. She has run well on both previous outings at Bath and showed she handles testing ground when winning a maiden at Nottingham, so she looks to hold solid claims.

    Back Miss Dolly Rocker @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Bath Next Best - 16:53 - Back Big Bear Hug

    Big Bear Hug shaped really well when runner-up behind the reopposing Destinado at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago and is entitled to strip fitter with that reappearance run under her belt.

    Big Bear Hug was no match for Destinado but stuck to her task well to pull six lengths clear of the third and she can have that effort upgraded as, in a race run at a strong gallop on heavy ground, she was the only one of the first five home that wasn't fit from the all-weather.

    She still looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights and the cheekpieces she wore when successful at Newmarket last season are reapplied here.

    Back Big Bear Hug @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

