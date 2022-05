NAP: Eight of Diamonds has a strong chance

Eight of Diamonds - 19:00 Bath

Eight of Diamonds looked a winner-in-waiting on his return at Wolverhampton and duly confirmed himself a well-handicapped horse when opening his account at Lingfield two weeks ago, only scoring by a head, but having much more in hand than that margin implies. The handicapper has raised him 4 lb, which is perfectly fair, and he is a confident selection to follow up in a race that is lacking depth.

No. 3 (5) Eight Of Diamonds SBK 10/11 EXC 2.02 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST: Promotion ready to strike

Promotion - 19:30 Bath

Promotion offered little on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton in March, but left that run well behind when a good third at Salisbury three weeks ago, looking well suited by a step up in trip and first-time cheekpieces. That was a horribly messy race, too, so the form does look muddling, but Promotion travelled as though on a good mark, and won't have to improve much on that performance to get his head in front here.

No. 1 (5) Promotion SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 56

EACH WAY: Life's A Beach capable of better

Life's A Beach - 20:30 Bath

Life's A Beach was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind last season, but he failed to improve as expected on his debut in this sphere at Kempton when last seen in August. The fact his started the 6/5 favourite on that occasion tells us that much better was expected, but he endured a wide trip throughout, and is well worth another chance to confirm himself on a good mark. A good-topped colt, he is the sort to improve further this year.