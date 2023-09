A Bath NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Bath NAP - 15:25 - Back Denis Anthony

No. 6 (1) Denis Anthony (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.4 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Denis Anthony brought some solid form to the table and showed slight improvement when opening his account at Ffos Las in June and that race has worked out quite well.

He has been turned over at short odds on his last two starts but he hasn't done much wrong, suggesting he remains on a competitive mark on each occasion. He steps up a furlong in trip now but shapes as though he may well improve for it and he is very much the one to beat.

Back Denis Anthony

Bath Next Best - 14:50 - Back Moulin Booj

No. 3 (1) Moulin Booj (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.9 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

Moulin Booj produced a career-best effort when opening his account at Wolverhampton last month, going with plenty of enthusiasm and confirming himself an out-and-out sprinter.

Heavy ground seemingly wasn't ideal when he was beaten under a penalty on his next start and he was having his third run in a week when a bit below form over six furlongs last time. He has been freshened up since and remains a horse to be positive about, particularly back at the minimum trip.