- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: Tom Cannon
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 116
Bangor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Bangor on Wednesday...
"...ought to put up a bold showing from a career-low mark."
Timeform on Big Chief Benny
Big Chief Benny - 12:45 Bangor
Big Chief Benny arrived late to chasing, but he offered something to work on when fourth at Kempton on his debut over fences in February, poorly placed but making good late headway. He failed to match that form when filling the same position at Huntingdon the following month, but he still showed a bit, shaping as though capable of better further down the line. This is an easier assignment, and with the switch to a left-handed track likely to be in his favour, he ought to put up a bold showing from a career-low mark.
Boldmere quickly made up into a useful chaser last season, recording wide-margin successes at Leicester and Doncaster, and he was in the process of opening his account in graded company when coming down at the last at Wetherby in February, likely to have won by a few lengths had he not come to grief. He probably needed the run when fourth at Chepstow last month, and with that outing now under his belt, he is taken to land this race with minimum fuss before having his sights raised.
Mint Condition showed promise in his three runs over hurdles last season and, back up in trip on his return to action over this course and distance last month, he improved further to make a successful handicap debut, jumping on two out before kicking clear on the run for home. An 8 lb rise for that win could prove lenient, and a double looks to be on the cards.
Smart Stat
LEGENDS RYDE - 16:05 Bangor
£12.27 - Jamie Snowden's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites
Recommended bets
Big Chief Benny - 12:45 Bangor
Boldmere - 13:55 Bangor
Mint Condition - 15:33 Bangor
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Bang 11th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 November, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Big Chief Benny
|Glance Back
|Subcontinent
|Maypole Class
|Caboy
|Spock
Bang 11th Nov (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 November, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tidal Flow
|Boldmere
|Yalltari
|The Two Amigos
|Acting Lass
|Kilbricken Storm
|Notachance
|Captain Tommy
|Django Django
|Coo Star Sivola
|Captain Chaos
|Shannon Bridge
|The Dubai Way
Bang 11th Nov (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 11 November, 3.33pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mint Condition
|Chirico Vallis
|Ballymoy
|Christopher Wood
|Chti Balko
|Bialco
|Tawseef