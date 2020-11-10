Bangor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Big Chief Benny - 12:45 Bangor

Big Chief Benny arrived late to chasing, but he offered something to work on when fourth at Kempton on his debut over fences in February, poorly placed but making good late headway. He failed to match that form when filling the same position at Huntingdon the following month, but he still showed a bit, shaping as though capable of better further down the line. This is an easier assignment, and with the switch to a left-handed track likely to be in his favour, he ought to put up a bold showing from a career-low mark.

No. 4 Big Chief Benny (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 116

Boldmere - 13:55 Bangor

Boldmere quickly made up into a useful chaser last season, recording wide-margin successes at Leicester and Doncaster, and he was in the process of opening his account in graded company when coming down at the last at Wetherby in February, likely to have won by a few lengths had he not come to grief. He probably needed the run when fourth at Chepstow last month, and with that outing now under his belt, he is taken to land this race with minimum fuss before having his sights raised.

No. 3 Boldmere SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Caroline Bailey

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 144

Mint Condition - 15:33 Bangor

Mint Condition showed promise in his three runs over hurdles last season and, back up in trip on his return to action over this course and distance last month, he improved further to make a successful handicap debut, jumping on two out before kicking clear on the run for home. An 8 lb rise for that win could prove lenient, and a double looks to be on the cards.