NAP: A good opportunity for Still Ciel

Still Ciel - 16:25 Ballinrobe

Still Ciel was an easy winner of her sole start in points but she failed to meet market expectations on Rules debut at Killarney in May where she possibly needed the run more than anticipated.

She was close up but too far out to suggest the outcome when brought down at the second flight on her next start at Downpatrick and she fared much better when runner-up to a promising sort at Cork last month. Still Ciel left the impression she has even more to offer on that occasion and this looks a good opportunity for her to go one place better now.

No. 14 Still Ciel (Ire) EXC 2.76 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. O'Connor

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Oskar High can follow up

Oskar High - 17:00 Ballinrobe

Oskar High was a comfortable winner of this race 12 months ago and he returned to form to take advantage of a reduced mark at Galway on Monday.

He returned to something like his best with the cheekpieces refitted and a switch to more positive racing tactics, disputing the lead and jumping well in the main to win with any amount in hand. Oskar High had the race sewn up once shaken up after the second last and he will be hard to beat turned out quickly under a 7 lb penalty, which leaves him just 1 lb higher than last year.

No. 11 Oskar High (Ire) EXC 2.8 Trainer: Norman Lee, Ireland

Jockey: S. O'Callaghan

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 89

EACH-WAY: Frazel Express can go well again

Frazel Express - 17:35 Ballinrobe

Barring a blip at Galway in July, it is hard to argue with Frazel Express' consistency so far this year, finishing placed on every other start and winning a handicap hurdle over a similar distance at Tramore in June.

She had no problem with the longer trip when runner-up at Sligo last month and left the impression she would have given the winner something to think about had she been put into the race sooner. Frazel Express is 2 lb higher now, but can clearly be competitive off such a mark, and seems sure to launch another bold bid.