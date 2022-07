NAP: In-form Yaaser the one to beat

Yaaser - 16:45 Ayr

Yaaser arrives at the top of his game at present, taking advantage of a reduced mark at Musselburgh and following up in impressive fashion over course and distance on his next start. He was unlucky not to make it three wins from his last four starts when going close at Musselburgh last week, too, doing well to finish as close as he did given the traffic problems he encountered and he makes plenty of appeal off the same mark here.

No. 7 (3) Yaaser (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST:

Call Me Ginger - 16:10 Ayr

Call Me Ginger has a good record at this course, winning the Bronze Cup over course and distance last season, and he took advantage of a mark lower than that one when resuming winning ways last month. He appeared happier back down in a lesser grade of handicap, showing a good attitude to edge ahead close home, and the runner-up has franked that form by winning since. A subsequent 2 lb rise leaves him well treated on old form and he has to have a good chance of following up.

No. 4 (1) Call Me Ginger SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 83

EACH-WAY: There is more to come from Communion

Communion - 15:00 Ayr

Communion has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind but is best not judged on his debut in this sphere as he didn't get the clearest of runs, short of room two furlongs out and again meeting trouble in the final furlong. He was never a threat, but there is a feeling he is yet to show what he is truly capable of, and this doesn't look the strongest race, so he is worth chancing again.