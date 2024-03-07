Serial Winners

Ayr Racing Tips: Whosmydaddy can progress again

Horse racing at Ayr
Ayr stages jumps racing on Friday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Ayr on Friday.

  • An Ayr Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Ayr Nap - 16:00 - Back Whosmydaddy

    Point winner Whosmydaddy was well beaten on her three starts over hurdles but he proved a different proposition when upped in trip and switched to chasing on his handicap debut at Musselburgh last time.

    Whosmydaddy, wearing cheekpieces for the first time, raced with zest at the head of affairs and jumped well in the main, looking in command from early in the straight and running out an impressive seven-length winner.

    He has an 8 lb higher mark to deal with here but remains with plenty of potential over fences and looks up to the task, particularly with the Sandy Thomson yard in such good form.

    Ayr Next Best - 15:00 - Back Follow Charlie

    Follow Charlie improved on his novice efforts when runner-up on his handicap debut here over two miles, splitting a pair of subsequent winners.

    Follow Charlie did his own bit for the form by running out a wide-margin winner over this course and distance on his next outing, relishing the return to a longer trip as he forged ten lengths clear.

    He was only fourth at Newcastle last time but that was a creditable performance in a higher grade than he needed to contest and he should appreciate this drop in class.

