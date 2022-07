NAP: Viva Voce is very solid

Viva Voce - 15:00 Ayr

Viva Voce shaped with plenty of encouragement when third over this course and distance last time, doing well to be beaten less than three lengths in a race where the steady gallop worked against him. He is 1 lb lower in the weights today and it will be no surprise if he strips fitter with that first run for four months under his belt. This also represents a drop in grade for Viva Voce, so he certainly has plenty going for him if getting more pace to aim at under Gianluca Sanna, who is decent value for his 7-lb claim.

No. 1 (9) Viva Voce (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Gianluca Sanna

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

NEXT BEST: Final Account fancied to go well

Final Account - 16:05 Ayr

Final Account produced his best effort of the season when third at this course last week, only weakening late on having held every chance with a furlong to run. He was beaten just a length and that was certainly a big step in the right direction after a few lacklustre runs previously this year. It's surely only a matter of time before he takes advantage of his much-reduced mark and the way he shaped last time suggests the drop back to five furlongs today could be just the ticket.

No. 4 (6) Final Account SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 59

EACH-WAY: Giselles Izzy is one to follow

Giselles Izzy - 14:25 Ayr

Giselles Izzy very much caught the eye when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last week, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. She can line up from the same mark today and there should be more to come from her after just eight starts in total and two for the Iain Jardine stable. She is definitely the type her new trainer will be getting wins out of sooner rather than later.