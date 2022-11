NAP

Green Vault - 14:25 Ayr

Green Vault was well backed on his debut over fences at Hexham last month and he justified that support in good style, quickly proving himself a better chaser than hurdler. Green Vault impressed with how he moved through that race and he proved strong up the run-in to draw three and three-quarter lengths clear, ultimately scoring with a fair bit in hand. That decisive success suggests there's more to come in this sphere and a 5 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him from following up.

No. 3 Green Vault (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 117

NEXT BEST

Grand Voyage - 14:55 Ayr

Grand Voyage was flattered to finish so close to So Scottish in a novice chase at Carlisle last month as he benefitted from an enterprising ride and secured first run on that useful rival. However, it was still a highly encouraging introduction to chasing and one which bodes well for his prospects in this sphere. Grand Voyage finished his time over hurdles on the up, winning his final two starts last season, but based on what he showed at Carlisle he is going to make into a better chaser. A BHA mark of 119 undersells his ability and he can get off the mark over fences.