Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Sam's Call - 15:05 Ayr

The vote goes to Sam's Call, who has shaped well both starts switched to handicaps since returning from a 20-month absence, leaving the impression that he is ready to come good soon at Musselburgh two weeks ago. He is worth another try at this trip, and the booking of Daniel Tudhope adds to his appeal, so he is worth chancing for shrewd connections.

Charging Thunder - 16:50 Ayr

Charging Thunder has progressed with each start so far and deservedly opened his account over this trip at Chepstow three weeks ago, making all on fast ground to beat a short-priced favourite. He was strong enough in the market himself, though, and there was plenty to like about his attitude, the pair pulling well clear of the remainder. He will be suited by further in time, but an opening mark of 75 looks lenient, and he looks the one to beat with further progress on that cards.


Coviglia - 17:25 Ayr

Coviglia has joined Michael Dods on a potentially lenient mark and shaped well when runner-up over course and distance last time, looming up and looking a big threat two furlongs out and only beaten a neck in a tight finish. It is no surprise to see him go in first-time cheekpieces now and he looks the one to side with provided he reacts well to the headgear.

Recommended bets

Back Sam's Call @ 5.04/1 in the 15:05 at Ayr
Back Charging Thunder @ 3.02/1 in the 16:50 at Ayr
Back Coviglia @ 3.7511/4 in the 17:25 at Ayr

