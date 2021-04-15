Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Ayr 16th Apr (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 16 April, 1.00pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ayr on Friday.
"...rates a confident selection to complete the hat-trick..."
Timeform on Didonato
Stepney Causeway completed a hat-trick in dominant fashion at Stratford three weeks ago, making all the running to win easily by 15 lengths. Admittedly, he probably didn't need to improve to justify short odds on that occasion, but the form still reads well in the context of this race, and there is every chance that he will prove capable of better under the right circumstances. He also has a fitness edge over his chief market rival here, so this looks a good opportunity for him to bring up his fourth victory in succession.
Cedar Hill failed to meet expectations back over hurdles at Musselburgh last time, but he had been in a rich vein of form over fences prior to that, recording three wins from his five starts in that sphere since October. His latest success came at Kelso last month, where he found more improvement after a breathing operation to win by four and a quarter lengths in ready fashion. This will be tougher after a 6 lb rise in the weights, but Cedar Hill may yet have more to offer as a chaser and is fancied to prove equal to the task.
Didonato showed fairly useful form to make a successful handicap debut at Ludlow six weeks ago, seemingly relishing the step up to three miles for the first time. She was always travelling fluently and quickly asserted after being produced to lead at the last, comfortably beating a subsequent winner by a length and a half. That all points to Didonato still being a well-handicapped horse from just a 6 lb higher mark, with the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denoting that she is open to more improvement. She rates a confident selection to complete the hat-trick.
BEYOND THE PALE - 13:30 Ayr
21% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Ayr
