To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Ayr on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ayr on Friday.

"...rates a confident selection to complete the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Didonato

Stepney Causeway - 13:00 Ayr

Stepney Causeway completed a hat-trick in dominant fashion at Stratford three weeks ago, making all the running to win easily by 15 lengths. Admittedly, he probably didn't need to improve to justify short odds on that occasion, but the form still reads well in the context of this race, and there is every chance that he will prove capable of better under the right circumstances. He also has a fitness edge over his chief market rival here, so this looks a good opportunity for him to bring up his fourth victory in succession.

Cedar Hill - 14:05 Ayr

Cedar Hill failed to meet expectations back over hurdles at Musselburgh last time, but he had been in a rich vein of form over fences prior to that, recording three wins from his five starts in that sphere since October. His latest success came at Kelso last month, where he found more improvement after a breathing operation to win by four and a quarter lengths in ready fashion. This will be tougher after a 6 lb rise in the weights, but Cedar Hill may yet have more to offer as a chaser and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

Didonato - 14:40 Ayr

Didonato showed fairly useful form to make a successful handicap debut at Ludlow six weeks ago, seemingly relishing the step up to three miles for the first time. She was always travelling fluently and quickly asserted after being produced to lead at the last, comfortably beating a subsequent winner by a length and a half. That all points to Didonato still being a well-handicapped horse from just a 6 lb higher mark, with the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denoting that she is open to more improvement. She rates a confident selection to complete the hat-trick.

Smart Stat

BEYOND THE PALE - 13:30 Ayr
21% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Ayr

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Stepney Causeway @1.774/5 in the 13:00 at Ayr
Back Cedar Hill @4.03/1 in the 14:05 at Ayr
Back Didonato @2.8815/8 in the 14:40 at Ayr

Ayr 16th Apr (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 16 April, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stepney Causeway
Mrs Hyde
Readysteadybeau
Largy Trix
Deauville Society
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 16th Apr (2m Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 16 April, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eskendash
Cedar Hill
Lucky Flight
Fourth Of July
Jaboticaba
Slanelough
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 16th Apr (3m Mares Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 16 April, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Didonato
Global Harmony
Miah Grace
Lilys Gem
Aurora Thunder
So Near So Farhh
Coded Message
Bon Retour
Desaray Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles