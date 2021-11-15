Ayr Racing Tips: Take the Risk

NAP: No risk no reward

Soft Risk - 12:30 Ayr

This doesn't look a strong race of its type and it is hard not to be drawn towards Soft Risk, who makes his hurdling debut after a very taking win in a bumper at this course in May. Admittedly, that wasn't the deepest bumper, but the third won next time and the runner-up has shown fairly useful form, so the fact that Soft Risk blew that pair out of the water has to be viewed positively. Furthermore, he represents a yard that do well with such types, and Brian Hughes is once again on board. A big run is expected.

No. 8 Soft Risk (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Take a chance with resurgent Boanas yard

Crixus's Escape - 15:23 Ayr

Crixus's Escape's last win came in this race 12 months ago from the same mark, but he lost his way afterwards, failing to complete on his next two starts and beating only one rival home when last seen at Perth in April. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, but it seemingly had little effect, though the Gillian Boanas yard have been among the winners of late, and it would be no surprise to see Crixus's Escape run a big race here. He clearly goes well over course and distance and has won fresh in the past, so there is enough to like at the current prices.

No. 2 Crixus's Escape (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Gillian Boanas

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 130

EACH WAY: Deserved win forthcoming

Petite Rhapsody - 13:05 Ayr

Petite Rhapsody is well related, but is yet to better modest form over hurdles, though she confirmed that she is on a good mark when runner-up over course and distance last time. She wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed that day, though, not as well positioned as the winner in a steadily-run race. A stronger pace looks likely here with the likes of Scots Sonnet and Snowed In in the field, both of which like to front run, and she is expected to confirm herself well handicapped.

No. 11 Petite Rhapsody (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 85



