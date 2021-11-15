To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ayr Racing Tips: Take the Risk

National Hunt racing
There is an exciting hurdling debutant at Ayr on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ayr.

"A big run is expected..."

NAP: No risk no reward

Soft Risk - 12:30 Ayr

This doesn't look a strong race of its type and it is hard not to be drawn towards Soft Risk, who makes his hurdling debut after a very taking win in a bumper at this course in May. Admittedly, that wasn't the deepest bumper, but the third won next time and the runner-up has shown fairly useful form, so the fact that Soft Risk blew that pair out of the water has to be viewed positively. Furthermore, he represents a yard that do well with such types, and Brian Hughes is once again on board. A big run is expected.

NEXT BEST: Take a chance with resurgent Boanas yard

Crixus's Escape - 15:23 Ayr

Crixus's Escape's last win came in this race 12 months ago from the same mark, but he lost his way afterwards, failing to complete on his next two starts and beating only one rival home when last seen at Perth in April. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, but it seemingly had little effect, though the Gillian Boanas yard have been among the winners of late, and it would be no surprise to see Crixus's Escape run a big race here. He clearly goes well over course and distance and has won fresh in the past, so there is enough to like at the current prices.

EACH WAY: Deserved win forthcoming

Petite Rhapsody - 13:05 Ayr

Petite Rhapsody is well related, but is yet to better modest form over hurdles, though she confirmed that she is on a good mark when runner-up over course and distance last time. She wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed that day, though, not as well positioned as the winner in a steadily-run race. A stronger pace looks likely here with the likes of Scots Sonnet and Snowed In in the field, both of which like to front run, and she is expected to confirm herself well handicapped.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Soft Risk @ 2.01/1 in the 12:30 Ayr
Next Best - Back Crixus's Escape @ 8.07/1 in the 15:23 Ayr
Each Way - Back Petite Rhapsody @ 7.06/1 in the 13:05 Ayr

