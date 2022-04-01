- Trainer: Ruth Jefferson
- Jockey: Callum Bewley
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 145
Ayr Racing Tips: Sounds Russian looks a good bet
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ayr on Saturday.
"This will be the toughest test yet for Sounds Russian following a further 13 lb hike in the weights, but he remains very much one to keep on the right side."
NAP: Sounds Russian is still improving
Sounds Russian was totally dominant when completing a hat-trick over fences at Kelso in February, always going best and seemingly in control from a long way out. He had 22 lengths to spare over his closest pursuer at the line and the form looks even better now than it did at the time as the runner-up went one better on his next start. This will be the toughest test yet for Sounds Russian following a further 13 lb hike in the weights, but he remains very much one to keep on the right side, a most progressive young chaser who seems sure to go on to even better things.
NEXT BEST: Anna Bunina can land big pot
Anna Bunina returned to form when third on her latest outing at Musselburgh, doing her best work late on to be beaten only seven lengths. She has seemingly been brought along to peak in the spring and it's worth remembering how well she ran to fill the runner-up spot in this race 12 months ago, when passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner. Crucially, Anna Bunina is 5 lb lower in the weights today and the promise she showed last time suggests another big run could be on the cards.
EACH-WAY: Stormy Judge can strike for Ireland
Stormy Judge shaped better than the bare result when last seen finishing fifth in the Leinster National at Naas, possibly making his effort earlier than ideal before getting tired late on. Still just a seven-year-old, he remains relatively unexposed as a staying chaser and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet. A BHA mark of 139 already looks more than fair judged on the balance of his form and this race - in which his full brother Mister Fogpatches finished third last year - is likely to have been his target for some time.
