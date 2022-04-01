Ayr Racing Tips: Sounds Russian looks a good bet

NAP: Sounds Russian is still improving

Sounds Russian - 13:50 Ayr

Sounds Russian was totally dominant when completing a hat-trick over fences at Kelso in February, always going best and seemingly in control from a long way out. He had 22 lengths to spare over his closest pursuer at the line and the form looks even better now than it did at the time as the runner-up went one better on his next start. This will be the toughest test yet for Sounds Russian following a further 13 lb hike in the weights, but he remains very much one to keep on the right side, a most progressive young chaser who seems sure to go on to even better things.

No. 2 Sounds Russian (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Callum Bewley

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 145

NEXT BEST: Anna Bunina can land big pot

Anna Bunina - 14:25 Ayr

Anna Bunina returned to form when third on her latest outing at Musselburgh, doing her best work late on to be beaten only seven lengths. She has seemingly been brought along to peak in the spring and it's worth remembering how well she ran to fill the runner-up spot in this race 12 months ago, when passing the post less than four lengths behind the winner. Crucially, Anna Bunina is 5 lb lower in the weights today and the promise she showed last time suggests another big run could be on the cards.

No. 7 Anna Bunina (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 130

EACH-WAY: Stormy Judge can strike for Ireland

Stormy Judge - 15:35 Ayr

Stormy Judge shaped better than the bare result when last seen finishing fifth in the Leinster National at Naas, possibly making his effort earlier than ideal before getting tired late on. Still just a seven-year-old, he remains relatively unexposed as a staying chaser and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet. A BHA mark of 139 already looks more than fair judged on the balance of his form and this race - in which his full brother Mister Fogpatches finished third last year - is likely to have been his target for some time.