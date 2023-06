NAP

Ayr - 19:00 - Back Painters Palette

No. 3 (2) Painters Palette (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Painters Palette shaped much better than the bare result when finishing sixth on his latest outing at Ripon, with things going wrong for him both beforehand (boiled over in preliminaries) and in the race itself. After racing freely in mid-division, he made rapid headway from three furlongs out to challenge for the lead, but those exertions possibly told late on as he weakened to pass the post two and a half lengths behind the winner. Still, that run shouldn't undermine the progress Painters Palette has made since joining Rebecca Menzies - he won his first two starts for the yard on the all-weather at Wolverhampton - and he remains one to be interested in provided that his antics at Ripon were a one-off.

NEXT BEST

Ayr - 17:50 - Back Viva Voce

No. 1 (5) Viva Voce (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Viva Voce got back on track with a narrow victory at Musselburgh 10 days ago, only winning by a head but looking value for extra having been forced to make his effort from further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. The way he overcame adversity on that occasion suggests he's been let in lightly here from just a 1 lb higher mark and, though his overall record in 2023 has been a bit in-and-out, it's worth pointing out that he's won three of his four starts at a mile since July last year. Today's conditions should be right up his street and there is no reason why Viva Voce won't be thereabouts once again in his follow-up bid.

EACH-WAY

Ayr - 20:10 - Back High Security

No. 3 (5) High Security SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Alex Jary

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

High Security returned to form with a good third at Nottingham last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten just three quarters of a length having attempted to make all. That was easily his best effort of the season so far and he's starting to look dangerously well handicapped judged on the pick of his form. Not only is he 1 lb lower in the weights than when going so close at Nottingham, but he is also 3 lb lower than when gaining his most recent success at Beverley in August last year.