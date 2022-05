NAP

On We Go - 14:40 Ayr

On We Go was well backed on her first start for Gillian Boanas after leaving Kenny Johnson and she rewarded support in good style, looking revitalised by the stable switch. On We Go, with her usual headgear discarded, hit the front before two out and readily quickened clear, scoring by five and a half lengths. She has gone up 7 lb for that authoritative success but is still well treated on her old form (has won off a higher mark in the past) and has more to offer for this stable.

No. 9 On We Go (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Gillian Boanas

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST

Sword of Fate - 15:15 Ayr

Sword of Fate won three times last summer - once over hurdles and twice over fences - all off higher marks than the one he competes off at Ayr on Tuesday. Some disappointing displays led to a marked drop in the weights, but he offered encouragement in a handicap chase here last month, shaping better than the result would suggest in fifth after he made a bad mistake at the final fence when disputing second at the time. That effort suggested he's coming back into the sort of form that can see him take advantage of this mark.