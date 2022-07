NAP: Noble Anthem is one to note

Noble Anthem - 14:52 Ayr

Noble Anthem finished fourth in a novice event at Newcastle last time and that form could hardly have worked out better. The winner Eldar Eldarov followed up on his next start in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and a couple of those who finished around Noble Anthem have also won since. It was clearly a strong race of its type and Noble Anthem is very much one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. He remains open to improvement and an opening BHA mark of 85 certainly looks fair.

No. 3 (3) Noble Anthem (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Lots to like about Lituus

Lituus - 16:37 Ayr

Lituus is going the right way now and there was plenty to like about his latest effort at Carlisle. He was beaten less than five lengths and looked unlucky not to finish closer still after being left with plenty to do. The way he shaped there suggests this longer trip could eke out a bit more improvement and he is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 56. The booking of Oliver Stammers, who is good value for his 3-lb claim, also gives cause for optimism.

No. 6 (7) Lituus (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 56

EACH-WAY: Orbaan looks a big player

Orbaan - 16:02 Ayr

Orbaan is on a losing run stretching back to July 2020, but he is threatening to come good soon after hitting the frame on his last two starts. He was beaten less than two lengths on his latest outing at York, doing all his best work in the final furlong to snatch the runner-up spot. He can line up from the same mark here and this is a weaker race than those he usually contests. The strong pace forecast will play to his strengths and today could be the day he finally regains the winning thread.