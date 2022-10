NAP: Maple Jack has a massive chance

Maple Jack - 15:00 Ayr

Maple Jack produced a career-best effort to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last week, hitting the front over a furlong out and quickly drawing clear from there to win by three lengths with plenty in hand.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Maple Jack is potentially well treated under just a 5 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form, with further progress also not out of the question given his lightly-raced profile.

No. 9 (9) Maple Jack SBK 9/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Don't look past Dundory

Dundory - 13:15 Ayr

Dundory has proved at least as good as ever on his last two starts, winning in decisive fashion at Goodwood and then running at least as well in defeat when filling the runner-up spot at Epsom.

He was beaten just a length and a half on the last occasion, looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than ideal in a race run at just a modest gallop.

Crucially, Dundory can line up from the same mark today and it looks a good opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

No. 1 (5) Dundory (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: John O'Shea

Jockey: Gina Mangan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 75

EACH-WAY: Spartakos bids for repeat success

Spartakos - 16:10 Ayr

Spartakos proved a disappointment when well backed at Catterick last month, but he had a valid excuse as the testing conditions probably worked against him.

He is 1 lb lower in the weights today and that mean he lines up from the same mark as when digging deep to win this race 12 months ago.

Admittedly, Spartakos isn't the easiest horse to predict, but he is unlikely to give up his crown without a fight as long as the conditions at Ayr don't deteriorate.