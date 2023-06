NAP

Ayr - 15:45 - Back Imperative

No. 4 (4) Imperative SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 61

Imperative is the least exposed in this line-up and he has made a good start for this yard, showing much improved form after a gelding operation on stable debut over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton, and progressing again upped further in trip when getting off the mark at this track last month.

He was produced to challenge around two furlongs out and edged ahead soon after, responding well to pressure, suggesting that this step up to two miles will unlock even more improvement, and he holds excellent claims of following up.

NEXT BEST

Ayr - 16:45 - Back Kalahari Prince

No. 5 (4) Kalahari Prince (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

The form of the David O'Meara yard is starting to turn and Kalahari Prince may be ready to take care of a career-low mark.

He won a handicap at Redcar from a 4 lb higher mark for Kevin Ryan last season and there was promise to glean from his latest run in first-time blinkers at Beverley, headed inside the final furlong and losing a couple of places close home. The drop back to a bare mile on quick ground should suit and he could have more to offer for this yard.