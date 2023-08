An Ayr NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Ayr NAP - 15:35 - Back Jkr Cobbler

No. 3 (6) Jkr Cobbler (Ire) EXC 1.45 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 56

Jkr Cobbler took his time winning his first handicap, but he's going the right way now having registered back-to-back wins over this course and distance in recent weeks.

He followed up with something to spare last time, ultimately winning by a length having stayed on to lead in the final 100 yards.

This will be tougher following a further 4 lb rise in the weights, but Jkr Cobbler is fancied to prove equal to the task in his hat-trick bid, with further progress by no means out of the question.

Back Jkr Cobbler @ 2/1 Bet now

Ayr Next Best - 16:10 - Back Flyawaydream

No. 2 (4) Flyawaydream EXC 2.76 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 79

Flyawaydream returned from nine months off with a good third at Kempton last time, just about matching the form he showed as a three-year-old.

He was beaten only two lengths at the line and looked unlucky not to finish closer still having been hampered a furlong out.

The step up to a mile and a quarter today should be right up his street and, placed in all three starts in handicaps, he is well worth another chance to take advantage of what is clearly a workable mark.