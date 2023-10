An Ayr NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ayr NAP - 14:12 - Back Golden Strike

No. 4 (6) Golden Strike (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Golden Strike shaped very well amidst greenness when finishing third on his debut at Pontefract a couple of weeks ago, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having met trouble from the home turn before running on under a hands-and-heels ride.

Trained by Richard Fahey, who has his team in good order (70% of horses running to form), Golden Strike showed more than enough ability to suggest he can win an ordinary maiden and this looks an excellent opportunity with further progress on the cards on just his second run.

Back Golden Strike @ 2.255/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ayr Next Best - 14:47 - Back Star Start

No. 8 (1) Star Start (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: William Pyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 62

Star Start has been a model of consistency for Rebecca Menzies and his most recent win at Beverley was his third of the campaign having also hit the frame on five other occasions.

Crucially, he escapes a penalty for his Beverley success, when proving his effectiveness on soft ground, too, so there is no reason why he shouldn't go well again.

Back Star Start @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ayr Each-Way - 16:32 - Back Alpine Sierra

No. 1 (6) Alpine Sierra (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Mark Winn

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 66

Alpine Sierra has generally struggled since a promising start to life with the Jim Goldie yard, but he's looked more like himself on his last couple of starts.

His latest fifth at this course, when beaten less than a length, was certainly a step back in the right direction, while it's worth pointing out that he's now 1 lb lower in the weights than when scoring on his stable debut here in June.