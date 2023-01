NAP

Gold Cup Bailly - 13:45 Ayr

Gold Cup Bailly made it two from two over fences with a really likeable display at this course a few weeks ago, travelling well at the head of affairs and just needing to be kept up to his work late on to win by a length and a quarter in comfortable fashion.

This will be tougher from a 6 lb higher mark, but he is unlikely to have finished improving just yet.

Gold Cup Bailly already looks a very accomplished jumper, too, and that is sure to stand him in good stead now back up in trip for his hat-trick bid.

No. 1 Gold Cup Bailly (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 136

NEXT BEST

Vee Dancer - 14:45 Ayr

Vee Dancer completed a hat-trick in Britain in the space of just nine days in December 2021, landing the odds at Huntingdon, Hereford and Catterick and still looking well ahead of his mark when winning the last of those races with any amount in hand.

He hasn't run over hurdles for more than a year, but a couple of runs on the Flat in Ireland in the autumn should have blown the cobwebs away and he is worth a chance to pick up where he left off on his return to this sphere.

No. 5 Vee Dancer (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Ronan M. P. McNally, Ireland

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 121

EACH-WAY

So Many Roads - 13:15 Ayr

So Many Roads was ridden with an eye on the future when sixth in a novice event at Kelso last time, never threatening to get involved over a trip which is probably short of his optimum.

He now makes the switch to handicaps and is very much one to be interested in. After all, a BHA mark of 94 already looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere and the return to two and a half miles promises to eke out more improvement.