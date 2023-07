NAP

Ayr - 16:40 - Back Deputy

No. 1 (1) Deputy (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 76

Deputy progressed well towards the end of last season, landing back-to-back handicaps on testing ground at Thirsk and Doncaster, and he has offered encouragement on both starts this season. He shaped nicely when a keeping-on fifth on his return at Redcar in April and stepped up on that to finish runner-up at Doncaster the following month, finding only a subsequent winner too strong.

Deputy left the impression that he has a bigger effort in his locker and, given his record on testing ground, the recent rain will have been in his favour while further showers would also help. He can launch another bold bid.

NEXT BEST

Ayr - 16:05 - Back Ravenscraig Castle

No. 4 (4) Ravenscraig Castle SBK 10/3 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 83

Ravenscraig Castle is on a long losing run that stretches back nearly two years but he shaped really well when dropped in trip and fitted with a tongue tie at Carlisle 12 days ago. He was only beaten a neck in second after coming from further back than ideal and making his ground out in the centre of the track on a day when it seemed a big advantage to challenge close to the stand rail, leaving the impression that he's one to be interested in again.

He's gone up 4 lb for that narrow defeat but still remains on a competitive mark and as a course-and-distance winner won't have any problem stepping back up in trip here. A visor is added to the tongue tie in a bid to bring about a bigger effort.