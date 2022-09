NAP: Day Member on a good mark

Day Member - 13:25 Ayr

Day Member shaped with promise on her first three starts and the form of her debut run worked out well. She looked to have been handed a lenient opening mark at Wolverhampton last time but was unable to show what she is truly capable of.

She wasn't best suited by having to race wide and she went in snatches in the middle part of the race, leaving the impression she'll relish this step up to seven furlongs. The handicapper has dropped her 2 lb since and she is well worth another chance to prove herself on a good mark.

NEXT BEST: Prairie Falcon can gain compensation

Prairie Falcon - 14:00 Ayr

Prairie Falcon build on his earlier promise when opening his account on handicap debut at Goodwood in July and that form has received several boosts since.

He was very unlucky not to double his career tally at Redcar on Tuesday, too, finding every gap closing on him inside the last two furlongs and leaving the impression he would have run out a comfortable winner with a clear run. Prairie Falcon is back at six furlongs now, but is clearly on a good mark, and is expected to show that now.

EACH-WAY: Do I Dream arrives in good form

Do I Dream - 16:20 Ayr

Do I Dream belied odds of 100/1 when a surprise winner at Pontefract earlier in the year and caught the eye when runner-up at Thirsk last month.

She relished the return to a mile that day, doing all of her best work at the finish having been caught further back than ideal. She was arguably unlucky not to win that day so is well worth another chance to get her head back in front from just 2 lb higher.