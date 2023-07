NAP

Ayr - 16:15 - Back Chriszoff

No. 5 (3) Chriszoff (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

Chriszoff has made good progress to win his last two starts, first getting off the mark at Wolverhampton in May and then defying a penalty to follow up on the turf at Lingfield later that month. He was made to work quite hard on the last occasion, but there was plenty to like about the way he stuck his neck out to get the verdict by half a length. Trained by Archie Watson, Chriszoff now makes the switch to handicaps and an opening BHA mark of 82 might not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick, with further progress likely over this longer trip.

NEXT BEST

Ayr - 15:05 - Back Vantheman

No. 7 (1) Vantheman (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Vantheman is speedily bred and duly looked a sharp two-year-old when finishing third on his debut at Haydock a few weeks ago. He helped force the pace and held every chance entering the final furlong before his effort flattened out, ultimately passing the post three and a quarter lengths behind the winner. That run should bring Vantheman on - in terms of fitness as much as anything - and he is fancied to improve past the standard-setting Sennockian to get off the mark at the second attempt.

EACH-WAY

Ayr - 17:25 - Back Rory The Cat

No. 8 (12) Rory The Cat (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 56

Rory The Cat took advantage of a much-reduced mark to finally open his account at Beverley last time, finding plenty with blinkers and a tongue strap refitted as he edged ahead close home to win by half a length. That was just his second start for the Lucinda Russell yard (formerly trained by Keith Dalgelish) and he remains one to be interested in from a 4 lb higher mark, seemingly holding solid each-way claims in a wide-open finale.