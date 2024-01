An Ayr NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ayr NAP - 14:15 - Back Aubis Walk

No. 1 Aubis Walk (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 122

Aubis Walk returned from nine months off with a comfortable victory on her chasing debut over this course and distance a few weeks ago, immediately bettering the fair form she showed over hurdles last season.

Held up off the pace in the early stages, she jumped fine and was well on top at the finish having stayed on to lead at the last, ultimately winning by a length and a half.

Trained by Nicky Richards, who has his team firing on all cylinders (68% of horses running to form), Aubis Walk is open to further improvement over fences and likely to stay ahead of the handicapper for a while longer yet despite a 6 lb rise in the weights.

Back Aubis Walk @ 2.255/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ayr Next Best - 12:45 - Back Hombre De Guerra

No. 3 Hombre De Guerra (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Hombre De Guerra was kept to two miles for his first two starts over hurdles at this course and left the impression that was a barely adequate test for him.

He put up his best effort when filling the runner-up spot on his debut here in November, rattling home from an unpromising position to pass the post only five lengths behind the winner.

That form puts him right in the mix in this maiden and it will be no surprise if the step up to two and a half miles is the catalyst for a significantly improved showing.

Back Hombre De Guerra @ 2.757/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ayr Each-Way - 13:15 - Back Clovis Boy

No. 1 Clovis Boy SBK 10/3 EXC 24 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 95

Clovis Boy stepped up on his previous form to gain a first success over hurdles at Hexham in November, looking all about stamina once more as he stayed on well to land the spoils by a length and three-quarters.

He is only 5 lb higher in the weights today and the runner-up, Juge Et Parti, has since given the form a boost when winning his next start at the same course.

Likely to progress further, Clovis Boy will have conditions in his favour again and a 5 lb rise in the weights probably won't be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.