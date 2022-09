NAP: Shimmering Sands still well treated

Shimmering Sands - 16:45 Ayr

Shimmering Sands left his previous form behind when finishing runner-up on handicap debut at Beverley and he progressed further when bolting up by six lengths over a mile and a quarter at the same track next time.

His run after at Doncaster is easy to dismiss as he did too much too soon, and he proved himself still a well treated horse when overcoming the run of the race and some trouble in running to resume winning ways at Leicester four weeks ago. The return to a mile shouldn't pose a problem given how he goes through his races and a subsequent 5 lb rise may well underestimate him.

No. 6 (10) Shimmering Sands SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST: More to come from Sun Hill

Sun Hill - 16:10 Ayr

Sun Hill started at big prices on his first three starts and didn't trouble the judge, but he was much improved when finishing third on handicap debut at Thirsk last time.

He caught the eye on that occasion, too, racing freely but keeping on well in the closing stages when trying to come from a less-than-ideal position. There is a strong chance he will prove this mark to be a lenient one when things pan out better and he is well worth supporting now with that run under his belt.

No. 10 (2) Sun Hill SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 59

EACH-WAY: First Impression back for more

First Impression - 15:00 Ayr

First Impression won this race from a 4 lb lower mark two years ago and he produced his best effort of the season in a competitive York handicap earlier this month.

That was his first start for four months and he impressed with the manner he travelled through the contest, having every chance two furlongs from home but unable to quicken at the same tempo as the winner and just losing second close home. He is entitled to strip fitter for that outing and it may be this race has been on his agenda.