NAP: Quest For Fun can complete a hat-trick

Quest For Fun - 16:10 Ayr

This looks a good race, but Quest For Fun is the one who stands out. He left his reappearance run well behind when opening his account at Thirsk two starts back, and that form has worked out very well.

He went on to follow up over this course and distance last time, beating several reopposing rivals, and deserving extra credit for getting up close home to defeat Aberama Gold by a neck after conceding first run.

Quest For Fun is a horse on a steep upward curve, not yet done improving, and he is very much the one to beat again following a 4 lb rise.

No. 5 (6) Quest For Fun SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Under Fox can resume winning ways

Under Fox - 17:15 Ayr

Under Fox was a two-time winner last season, showing improved form for the fitting of blinkers, and he has shaped as though still being on a good mark on all three starts so far this time round.

He shaped really well on his return from seven months off when runner-up at Thirsk in April, but failed to build on that effort when below par at Leicester on his next start. Under Fox only ran to a similar level up in trip at Beverley last time, too, but this race doesn't look very deep, and in the hope he is reverted to more positive tactics, he may prove hard to catch.

No. 3 (4) Under Fox (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 71

EACH-WAY: Min Till can show improved form

Min Till - 15:00 Ayr

Min Till looked one for the longer term when making her debut in heavy ground at Pontefract last year but she shaped much better than the bare result on her next start at Redcar.

She sweated up beforehand on her reappearance at Wetherby last month, but didn't shape badly under a hands-and-heels ride, and she is just the type to do better now handicapping. Min Till is entitled to come on for that run and this well-related filly has more potential than most of these.