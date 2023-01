NAP

Aubis Walk - 13:10 Ayr

Aubis Walk has shaped with plenty of promise in two starts under Rules - was a winner in points - which have come eight months apart. She appreciated the step up to two and a half miles on her return at Kelso last month, just outbattled by a more street-smart rival, and she is sure to find that experience benefiting her progression. That race wasn't run at a strong pace, turning into a dash for home, which probably didn't suit Aubis Walk ideally, and she clearly has the potential to win a race of this nature.

No. 1 Aubis Walk (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Masked Crusader - 14:10 Ayr

Masked Crusader won a couple of novice hurdles at Carlisle and Kelso last season but he failed to meet market expectations on his handicap and chase debut on his return at Catterick in November. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and he shaped like he may have needed it, and he showed the benefit of it last time, sure to have won but for unseating his rider at the last. Cheekpieces may sharpen him up now and he remains of interest from 1 lb higher.